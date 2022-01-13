Fairmont’s Hinson signs to Sandhills volleyball

January 13, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Fairmont’s Alexis Hinson signs to play college volleyball at Sandhills Community College, surrounded by her family at a ceremony Wednesday in Fairmont. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Fairmont’s Alexis Hinson signs to play college volleyball at Sandhills Community College, surrounded by her family at a ceremony Wednesday in Fairmont.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s Alexis Hinson may be going to a new place next fall to play college volleyball, but there will be some familiar faces around, including a high-school teammate.

Hinson signed Wednesday to play at Sandhills Community College in Southern Pines, joining Fairmont teammate Dajsha Fields, who previously signed with the school.

“Dajsha helped me out a lot,” Hinson said. “She was talking to me about how she loved our communication on the court, and I really thought about that. I’d love to keep building it with Dajsha at Sandhills. I’m so glad she did push me to go there.”

“Her and Dajsha have a really good connection playing together, so it’s awesome that two teammates are going to get to come and bring that chemistry that sometimes is kind of hard to teach when you’ve got multiple players from other schools,” said Sandhills coach Alicia Riggan, who was present for Thursday’s signing ceremony.

“I think the work ethic that (Fairmont coach Michael) Baker has instilled upon them in his program makes for an easier transition when they come play for us, because they know what’s expected, they know what’s hard, and he’s always going that extra mile to see them play at the next level.”

But Fields already signing to play for the Flyers isn’t the only thing that made Sandhills the destination for Hinson, who had interest from other schools but said she knew all along that Sandhills was the right fit.

“As soon as I got there I felt comfortable; it just felt like a really good moment, I just felt really comfortable with everybody and it just felt so easy,” Hinson said.

Hinson had 389 assists and 54 digs at the setter position in her senior season with the Golden Tornadoes, helping lead the team to the first round of the 2A state playoffs and earning All-County honors.

“She plays really good defense, has a nice serve,” Riggan said. “Without that setter and that first pass, it’s hard to worry about anything else. I like how fast she is too, so we’re excited about that.”

Fields and Hinson will join Lumberton’s Keke Lawrence, St. Pauls’ Savanna Lowery and Purnell Swett’s Madison Harris, Mackenzie Swett and Kaitlyn Locklear, all rising sophomores, on the Sandhills roster, not only giving the team a distinct Robeson County flavor but adding to the comfortability Hinson feels joining the team.

“I’ve already met some of them from the camp and stuff, and that’s another reason that made it so comfortable was I already knew some of the people, and the coaches just made it even better,” Hinson said.

Hinson has also played basketball and softball during her years at Fairmont.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.