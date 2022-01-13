Fairmont’s Hinson signs to Sandhills volleyball

RED SPRINGS — Leading up to Friday’s home game against Clinton, Red Springs boys basketball coach Glenn Patterson Jr. stressed to his team the importance of starting the game with great energy from the opening tip.

The Red Devils listened, scoring the first 11 points of the game and holding the Dark Horses to one field goal over the first seven-plus minutes en route to a 48-35 Southeastern Athletic Conference victory.

“We talked about trying to put together four quarters,” Patterson Jr. said. “At Midway we came out a little sluggish and I told the guys we can’t have these type of starts. We realized that, that’s all we’ve been practicing these last two days, and we got after it with our JV team. They actually helped us the last two days with playing with energy.”

Red Springs (6-7, 2-0 Southeastern) made shots in the early run, with 3-pointers accounting for the team’s first three baskets — two by Johnny Chavis and one by Noah Chavis. Noah Chavis then made a layup for an 11-0 lead with 4:21 left in the opening quarter.

“Every day we work, we focus on making shots, not just being a shot-taker,” Patterson Jr. said. “That’s one of the biggest things I told them was if you get a look, take it, don’t be scared. That’s all we keyed on today, and Clinton allowed us to get open shots.”

The Red Devils’ defensive play was just as strong, holding Clinton (5-5, 0-2 Southeastern) off the scoreboard until a Zicareian McNeil putback nearly four minutes into the game. The Dark Horses’ second field goal didn’t come until McNeil hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining in the first quarter, and Red Springs led 15-6 after the period.

“Coach G told us their weakness was they couldn’t handle pressure, so he told us to bring in that 1-2-2 (zone) and they couldn’t handle it,” Noah Chavis said.

Clinton outscored Red Springs 8-7 in the second quarter and the Red Devils led 22-14 at halftime. Red Springs led 29-18 with 4:59 left in the third quarter before a 10-5 stretch extending to the early moments of the fourth allowed Clinton to close to a 34-28 gap.

“Coach G looked at us and told us we were letting off the gas, so he told us to speed it up,” Noah Chavis said.

In the possessions that followed, the Red Devils got a layup from Mario Leonard, two Jaaron Monroe free throws and a traditional 3-point play by Kohnner Oxendine to extend the lead to 41-30 with 4:08 to play; Clinton never got closer than eight points the rest of the way, and a 6-0 spurt that included a layup and two free throws by Colton Locklear made it 48-34 with 1:05 remaining.

“We made our run at the beginning, 11-0, and then they came back and made their run,” Patterson Jr. said. “I told them it’s going to happen, don’t get down if they get a 7-0 run, we’ll just get a timeout and regroup and it’s our turn. Let’s just keep our foot on the gas, make sure we limit them, keep the ball out of (Nick Smith’s) hands, don’t allow him to do much, and the ball should bounce in our favor and get a win, and that’s what ended up happening.”

Smith, the Dark Horses’ leading scorer with 16.0 points per game, was held to 10 points; McNeil finished with eight.

Red Springs’ leading scorer Kaedon Porter was held to two points, but the Red Devils had big nights from Noah Chavis, with 13 points, Locklear, with eight, and Dylan Dean, with seven.

“We’ve got other guys that can put the ball in the cup,” Patterson Jr. said. “Nonconference, we relied on (Porter) heavily to score the ball, and teams are seeing it, so now he’s starting to be the focus of everybody’s game plan, and so it’s giving everybody else an opportunity to step up and be a threat.”

Red Springs hosts West Bladen Monday for the first game in a stretch of four games in six days.

Lady Red Devils top Clinton

Throughout December, coach William Judd touted the progress the Red Springs girls basketball team was making, even as it wasn’t yet showing in the results against a tough schedule.

Friday night that progress was on full display when the Red Devils earned a 61-32 win over Clinton.

“I keep telling them if we keep going out there as individuals, we’ll keep getting that same bad result,” Judd said. “We can compete with anybody if we play together and understand our assignments. When we do that, tht’s the result you get right there.”

“He’s been encouraging us every day and helping us get back in the gym harder,” senior guard Brooke Wilkins said. “We’ve been improving a lot, and you can tell that we’re playing with defense and offense, and we’re becoming more patient slowly, moving the ball and scoring.”

Wilkins scored 22 points for Red Springs (4-9, 1-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference), hitting six 3-pointers including three as the Red Devils extended their lead in the second half.

“I told her the other day, you think the Bulls would’ve won without Michael Jordan?” Judd said. “The Lady Devils can’t win without Brooke Wilkins. Tonight she was our Michael Jordan, and if she plays like that every night she can carry us to a victory against the majority of the teams we play against all season.”

Red Springs led 27-24 with 4:12 to go in the third and finished the quarter with a 12-4 run to take a 39-28 lead; the Red Devils then held Clinton (8-2, 0-2 Southeastern) without a field goal until the 2:10 mark in the fourth, outscoring the Dark Horses 18-2 to extend their lead to 57-30.

Red Springs led 14-9 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime on the strength of 11 first-half points from Wilkins. Clinton pulled to within a 27-24 margin midway through the third led by 10 points in the span from Khaliah Chestnutt, who scored all of the Dark Horses’ second-half points and 28 of their 32 for the game.

The win for Red Springs came after Wednesday’s 45-43 win over East Columbus to win the East Columbus Christmas Tournament, the final of which was delayed to this week.

“We’ve got a lot more confidence ever since then; now we feel like we can win so much more,” Wilkins said. “Before that it wasn’t there, because we were losing games. But those were (against) tougher teams. If we come out and work hard, and if we have this every game, we can win a lot more games than what we’ve been.”

Anyla Hunt scored nine points for Red Springs and Monica Washington had eight.