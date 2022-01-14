McGirt misses cut at Sony Open in Hawaii

Staff report
HONOLULU — Fairmont native William McGirt hovered around even par for two days in the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii, not making enough birdies to get solidly into red numbers. The result was a missed cut.

McGirt shot a 1-under 69 in Thursday’s first round and an even-par 70 in Friday’s second round in his first competitive start of 2022, finishing four strokes off the 5-under-par cut line.

He had three birdies and two bogeys in Thursday’s round, with three birdies and three bogeys in Friday’s round, which started with consecutive bogeys on the first two holes and left McGirt fighting just to get back to even par for the round.

The Sony Open was the 17th start of McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension on the PGA Tour; he has earned 64 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his Tour playing status at the end of the extension.

McGirt is not in the field for next week’s Tour event, The American Express.

Russell Henley leads the Sony Open at 15 under par after shooting 63 and 62 in the first two rounds. Haotong Li is second, three shots behind Henley at 12 under, and Matt Kuchar is third at 11 under.