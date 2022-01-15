From the fringe

January 15, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

Golf tournament to benefit Humane Society

The 19th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, March 26 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. The event benefits the Robeson County Humane Society.

The tournament will be a three-person captain’s choice format, preflighted based on handicaps into an A and B division. Team handicap will not be used in determining scores. Each team must have a minimum combined handicap of 15.

Lunch will be served at noon before a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The cost is $225 per three-player team or $75 per individual; $300 includes a three-player team and a hole sponsorship. The entry fee includes lunch, cart/green fees, mulligans, red tees and range balls.

A $600 first prize and $300 second prize will be awarded to the winning teams. There will also be prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.

Sponsorships ranging from $100 to $1,000 are also available.

For more information contact Donnie Douglas at 910-374-9317 or by email at [email protected]

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine won the championship flight of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 64. Ricky Harris and Larry Locklear shot 66 to finish in second place.

Tommy Belch and James Humphrey were the first-flight winners with a 71. W.C. Meares and William Meares finished second with 72, winning a scorecard playoff.

Closest to the flag winners were Larry Locklear, Bob Antone and Willie Oxendine.

The next Pinecrest Seniors Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]