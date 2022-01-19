Weather threat causes high school basketball schedule changes

Staff report

The threat of inclement weather on Friday into the weekend has resulted in numerous changes to the high school basketball schedule in Robeson County.

All four games involving Robeson County schools scheduled for Friday have been moved to another date.

Red Springs at St. Pauls is postponed to Jan. 29; Purnell Swett at Gray’s Creek is postponed until Feb. 9.

Fairmont at Midway was originally moved from Friday to Thursday, but Sampson County Schools postponed all activities for Thursday as well. No makeup date has been set for that game as of Wednesday afternoon.

Two games scheduled for Thursday night were also postponed after Cumberland County Schools announced an early release for Thursday, resulting in no after-school activites. The South View at Purnell Swett game, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. Cape Fear at Lumberton was originally moved from Friday to Thursday, then was postponed after CCS’ early-dismissal announcement. No makeup date was announced for either matchup as of late Wednesday.

The Red Springs at East Bladen boys game is tentatively postponed from Thursday to Saturday. The girls game between the Red Devils remains scheduled for Thursday.

The St. Pauls at West Bladen boys game scheduled for Thursday will tip off at 4:30 p.m. The boys game is a makeup game and there is no girls game.

Public Schools of Robeson County announced Wednesday that Friday will be an asynchronous remote learning day for its students and faculty.

The United-8 Conference wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday at Lumberton, has been canceled.