Robeson United basketball team to hold tryouts

January 20, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Tryouts will be held for the Robeson United travel basketball teams starting this weekend.

Tryouts for the seventh- and eighth-grade boys team, coached by Hollis McNeill, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, at Riverside Baptist Church in Lumberton.

Next weekend, two more Robeson United teams will hold tryouts. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls team, coached by Kalen Eddings, will hold its tryouts at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Emerge Sports Performance in Pembroke; the varsity girls team (11th and 12th grade), coached by Sam McIntyre, will hold its tryouts at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton.

Tryouts will be held at a later date for the varsity boys team, coached by Brad Harris, and the ninth- and 10th-grade boys team, coached by Bo Stone. The organization is also considering adding a ninth- and 10th-grade girls team and/or a fifth- and sixth-grade boys team, administrator Ed Brooks said.

Players participating in tryouts should come ready to work, bring a mask and complete the forms on the membership page of robesonunited.com and email them to [email protected] prior to tryouts. Rosters will be limited to 10 players per team.

Robeson United is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2017 after McIntyre, McNeill and Eddings each had travel basketball teams and decided to merge them into one organization.

“Our mission is to teach life lessons through the game of basketball,” the organization’s website says. “We are dedicated to the principle that success is not given, but earned through hard work.”

Robeson United will begin its 2022 competitive season in April; each team will play two tournaments per month through July, culminating with the National Travel Basketball Association’s national championship.

“We’re focusing more on development than just going to tournaments and throwing out a team; we actually practice, we actually have skill-development work,” Brooks said. “They’ve had several kids who matriculated through our system, and the high school obviously, and earned college scholarships to play basketball.”

Robeson United has fielded competitive teams in recent years and competes against teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

For more information on Robeson United, contact Brooks by email at [email protected] or call 910-775-9595.