UNCP men’s basketball ties record win streaks, upends North Greenville

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Senior Deon Berrien’s 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the contest gave the 11th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team a lead it would not relinquish, and the Braves matched a pair of historic win streaks with a 92-61 triumph over North Greenville on Saturday afternoon in Hayes Gymnasium.
The result helped the Braves (16-1, 13-1 CC) match a pair of decades-old program marks for both consecutive victories, with 12, and consecutive road victories, with six. The 1966-67 Braves became the first of four teams to register a 12-game win streak en route to tallying a 20-7 record, along with the 1983-84, 1984-85, 1990-91 and now the 2021-22 teams.
The 1972-73 version of the Black & Gold is the only other team to post six consecutive road wins.
It was the fourth-straight loss for the Crusaders (4-9, 2-8) who have now dropped three-straight games in their home arena as well. The setback snapped a two-game home win streak for North Greenville in the series with the Braves as well.
UNCP scored 25 of the game’s first 30 points and limited North Greenville to just 25-percent shooting in the first half on the way to toting a 42-21 lead into the locker rooms. The Braves converted on eight of their first 13 field goal attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers, and eventually took a 25-5 lead on a pair of free throws by Nate Dunlop at the 12:17 mark. The Black & Gold led by as many as 23 points, 42-19, after a layup from Javonte Waverly with just under a minute left before the intermission.
The Braves shot better than 51 percent from the field in the second half and never let up on the gas. Jordan Ratliffe’s pull-up jumper with 8:46 to play padded their lead out to 31 points to give the visitors their largest lead of the afternoon. UNCP out-rebounded the Crusaders by a 21-12 count in the latter stanza, while also rattling off an 8-for-12 clip from the perimeter.
Redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe turned in a team-best 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a 4-for-4 clip from beyond the arch.
Senior Spencer Levi logged 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 21 minutes of action. He converted six of his eight field goal attempts in the win as well.
Seniors Tyrell Kirk and Deon Berrien both chipped in 11 points against the Crusaders. Kirk was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line, while Berrien added three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals to his offensive output.
The Black & Gold has now registered 14 wins this season by 10 or more points, including seven victories by 20 or more points.
The Braves will close out a four-game road trip on Wednesday when they make the short trip to Florence, S.C., to lock horns with I-95 rival Francis Marion (7-8, 5-8 CC) in the second half of a 5 p.m. doubleheader inside the Smith University Center.