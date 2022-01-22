Lady Braves rattle North Greenville

TIGERVILLE, S.C. – The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team limited North Greenville to just 24-percent shooting from the field and just 8-percent from the three-point line on the way to a 64-39 victory on Saturday afternoon inside Hayes Gymnasium.
The victory for the Braves (11-6, 9-4 CC) marked the second straight road win, while also picking up the first win of the series between the two schools. The setback for the Crusaders (3-12, 3-8 CC) marked the fewest points scored this season, and was the sixth straight loss this season.
UNC Pembroke took an early 7-2 lead off of a jumper from Lillian Flantos three minutes into play. North Greenville used a Haylee Luttrell jumper in the paint to make it a one possession game, 9-7, with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Kelci Adams canned a trey to end the period and push the UNCP lead out to 17-12 headed into the second quarter.
The hosts trimmed their deficit back to 19-16 with a bucket from Tolisha Walker 90 seconds into the second period. UNC Pembroke limited North Greenville to 2-for-14 shooting from the field, including an 0-for-7 clip from beyond the arc, and used a 14-0 run over the final eight minutes of the half to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Braves holding a hefty 33-16 advantage.
The Braves took a large 43-21 lead with a fastbreak layup from Tiara Williams halfway into the third period. UNC Pembroke’s defense held the Crusaders to just 3-for-13 shooting from the field, while using a layup from Diamond Fedrick as time expired to push the UNCP lead out to 49-28 to head into the final stanza.
UNC Pembroke took its largest lead of the afternoon, 58-30, after Alcenia Purnell converted on an old-fashioned three-point play with 7:39 remaining in regulation. The Crusaders chipped away at their deficit, 58-33 with a pull up jumper from Aniecia Malone at the 3:30 mark, but the hosts only made two baskets during the final quarter and were unable to comeback from the deficit.
Alcenia Purnell registered a dozen points on 5-for-8 shooting. The redshirt sophomore pulled down three rebounds while also added a pair of assists and steals.
Tiara Williams added 10 points with a 4-for-10 clip from the field. Williams grabbed four boards and also had a pair of assists and steals.
Gabby Smith recorded double-digit scoring for the ninth time this season. Smith also had two rebounds and one block.
Newcomer Zaria Clark grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while Lillian Flantos and Courtney Smith each had a trio of steals and assists.
The Black & Gold shot 40.6-percent from the field. This was the first time UNCP shot 40-percent or better since a 66-49 victory against Francis Marion earlier this month.
UNCP limited NGU to a season-low 39 points.
The Braves held the lead for 37:43 minutes of action. A jumper from Gabby Smith at 7:57 in the first quarter gave UNCP the lead for good.
UNC Pembroke picked up 22 points from its bench, as well as 16 points from 19 Crusaders turnovers.
The Braves were scheduled to be back in action on Monday with a makeup game at Southern Wesleyan. That game has been postponed and a makeup date has not been announced. The Braves will make the short trip to Florence, S.C., on Wednesday to take on rival Francis Marion (8-6, 7-5 CC). Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. inside the Smith University Center.