UNCP’s Levi named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week

January 24, 2022
Staff report
PEMBROKE — A torrid week of action on the hardwood paid additional dividends for Spencer Levi on Monday when the senior forward was crowned Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, the league office announced.

Levi converted on better than 73 percent (22-for-28) of his field goal attempts across three starts, while also nearly averaging a double-double with 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds an outing. He complemented his offensive production with 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game as well.

The St. Louis, Mo., native began his weekly tear with a 12-point, 7-rebound performance in a win at Mount Olive that watched him can six of his seven field goal attempts as well. He went 10-for-15 from the field on the way to notching his eighth double-double of the season via a 20-point, 12-rebound effort at Converse, and then capped his week with 13 points and six boards at North Greenville on Saturday. Levi also logged four assists against both Mount Olive and North Greenville as well.

The 11th-ranked Braves (16-1, 13-1 CC) will close out a four-game road trip on Wednesday when they make the short trek to Florence, S.C., to lock horns with I-95 rival Francis Marion (7-8, 5-8 CC) in the second half of a 5 p.m. doubleheader inside the Smith University Center.

Smith tabbed as Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week

An all-around performance on the court that helped the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team to a 2-1 week paid off for Courtney Smith as she has been named Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

A native of Jonesboro, Ga., Smith averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists last week while shooting 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from the floor. She registered one block and while averaged 23.7 minutes per game.

The redshirt sophomore started the week with a 10-point performance against Mount Olive, highlighted by a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. Smith closed out the week with a career-best 18-point, 8-rebound outing on the road against Converse, and four points and a trio of assists and steals at North Greenville.

The Braves will be back in action on Wednesday when they make the short trip to Florence, S.C., to battle I-95 rival Francis Marion. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. inside the Smith University Center.