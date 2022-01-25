Local roundup: Fairmont, Red Springs sweep hoops doubleheaders

Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team earned a home win in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Monday, beating Clinton 63-51.

Fairmont (5-6, 3-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) held Clinton (6-9, 0-5 Southeastern) to two field goals in the third quarter, outscoring the Dark Horses 18-6 in the period to turn a 29-23 halftime lead into a 47-29 advantage entering the fourth.

Clinton led 10-9 after the first quarter before Fairmont used a 20-13 second-quarter edge to take the six-point halftime lead.

Tyrus Morris and Walker Chavis each scored 15 points and Cameron Sweat had 14 points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes.

B.J. Bennett led Clinton with 15 points, Landen Pearson had 14 points and Nick Smith scored 12 points with 12 rebounds.

Fairmont plays Wednesday at West Bladen.

Second-quarter run lifts Lady Tornadoes

The Fairmont girls basketball team used a 19-2 second-quarter advantage to earn a 62-37 win Monday against Clinton.

With the score tied at 11-11 after the first quarter, Fairmont (9-5, 3-1 Southeastern) scored the first nine points of the second quarter, taking a 20-11 lead. After Clinton (8-6, 0-5 Southeastern) scored its lone basket of the second quarter with 6:10 left in the half, the Golden Tornadoes finished the half with a 10-0 run to take a 30-13 lead at intermission.

Fairmont led 47-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Lakayla Chavis scored 16 points for Fairmont. Haley George had nine points, five assists and five steals; Miah Smith scored nine points with six rebounds and Amyrikal Vaught had seven points with 14 rebounds.

Khaliah Chestnutt led Clinton with 16 points.

Red Devils hold off Midway

The Red Springs boys basketball team withstood the fourth-quarter comeback efforts of visiting Midway Monday, earning a 56-54 win.

Midway (6-8, 0-4 Southeastern) outscored Red Springs (9-7, 4-0 Southeastern) 17-9 in the fourth quarter after Red Springs led 47-37 at the end of the third.

Red Springs led 21-16 after the first quarter as four of the Red Devils’ seven 3-pointers came in the opening period. The Red Devils extended their lead to 36-25 at halftime.

Jaaron Monroe led Red Springs with 17 points, Kohnner Oxendine scored 14 points and Henry Buie had 11.

Wyatt Holland scored 18 points to lead Midway and Casey Culbreth had 15 points.

Red Springs travels to Clinton Wednesday.

Red Springs girls top Midway

The Red Springs girls basketball team earned a close conference win Monday with a 42-38 decision against Midway.

Red Springs (7-10, 3-2 Southeastern) trailed Midway (7-7, 1-3 Southeastern) 30-29 going to the fourth before the Red Devils outscored the Raiders 13-8 in the final period.

Red Springs led 5-4 after the first quarter and 17-13 at halftime.

Elora Oxendine and Brooke Wilkins each scored 11 points for Red Springs and Monica Washington had nine.

Kris’shyia McCoy led Midway with 15 points and Rylie Williams scored 11.