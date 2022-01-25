UNCP men’s basketball enters top 10 in national poll

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team continued to solidify itself as one of the nation’s top teams on Tuesday afternoon when the Braves jumped four spots to No. 7 in the latest D2SIDA Men’s Basketball Division II Media Poll.
The Braves (16-1) are one of four NCAA Southeast Region squads in the top 25, and are joined by South Atlantic Conference foes Queens (No. 14) and Lincoln Memorial (No. 16) in the ranking. Peach Belt Conference-leading Flagler checked into the poll this week at No. 24 after receiving votes in last week’s release.
Lubbock Christian (17-0) raked in 12 of an available 18 first-place votes to continue its reign as the nation’s top-ranked team in Tuesday’s release, while fellow unbeaten Nova Southeastern garnered a trio of first-place votes before settling into the No. 2 spot. Indiana (Pa.), Northwest Missouri State and CSU San Bernardino rounded out the top 5.
The Braves will close out a four-game road trip on Wednesday when they make the short trek to Florence, S.C., to lock horns with I-95 rival Francis Marion (7-8, 5-8 CC) in the second half of a 5 p.m. doubleheader inside the Smith University Center.
Levi named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week
A torrid week of action on the hardwood paid additional dividends for Spencer Levi on Monday when the senior forward was crowned Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, the league office announced.
Levi converted on better than 73 percent (22-for-28) of his field goal attempts across three starts, while also nearly averaging a double-double with 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds an outing. He complemented his offensive production with 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game as well.
The St. Louis, Mo., native began his weekly tear with a 12-point, 7-rebound performance in a win at Mount Olive that watched him can six of his seven field goal attempts as well. He went 10-for-15 from the field on the way to notching his eighth double-double of the season via a 20-point, 12-rebound effort at Converse, and then capped his week with 13 points and six boards at North Greenville on Saturday. Levi also logged four assists against both Mount Olive and North Greenville as well.
Smith tabbed as Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week
An all-around performance on the court that helped the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team to a 2-1 week paid off for Courtney Smith as she has been named Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.
A native of Jonesboro, Ga., Smith averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists last week while shooting 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from the floor. She registered one block and while averaged 23.7 minutes per game.
The redshirt sophomore started the week with a 10-point performance against Mount Olive, highlighted by a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. Smith closed out the week with a career-best 18-point, 8-rebound outing on the road against Converse, and four points and a trio of assists and steals at North Greenville.
The Braves will be back in action on Wednesday when they make the short trip to Florence, S.C., to battle I-95 rival Francis Marion. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. inside the Smith University Center.
Gamble picks up Conference Carolinas Field Athlete of the Week
A runner-up finish at the JDL Flat Is Fast Invitational in Winston-Salem on Sunday has earned redshirt sophomore Orlandus Gamble Conference Carolinas Field Athlete of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday.
Gamble, a Kings Mountain native, cleared 2.03-meters for a runner-up finish in the event. The leap currently stands alone as the top mark among Conference Carolinas student-athletes in 2021-22. He was the only NCAA Division II student-athlete to finish among the top 4, and bested five other NCAA Division I student-athletes among the field as well.
Gamble made quite an impression in his first year with the Braves in 2020-21, capturing all-America laurels during both the indoor and outdoor seasons. He registered a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in early March, and posted a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in late May. He also claimed four individual event titles last season as well.
The Braves will be back in action on Friday for the VMI Winter Relays. The two-day meet will be held in Lexington, Va., at the Corps Physical Training Facility.
UNCP lands six soccer, three volleyball players on All-State teams
Postseason awards continued to rack up for both the UNC Pembroke soccer and volleyball teams Monday when both were well-represented in the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association’s (NCCSIA) All-State teams.
The Braves soccer team landed six members on the team after its conference-championship-winning season. Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year Anna Grossheim, a midfielder, and Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year Rilee Seering, a midfielder/forward, each earned first-team All-State selections; forward Alexis Pittman, forward/midfielder Abigail Lowry, defender Kennedy Rucker and defender/forward Maya Grimes each were named to the All-State second team.
From UNCP’s volleyball team, middle blocker Brianna Warren, outside hitter Shannon Skryd and setter Katie Pressley each earned All-State selections after the program’s most successful season in decades.