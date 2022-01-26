St. Pauls ‘stays together,’ tops East Bladen

St. Pauls’ Cameron Revels (3) tries to keep his balance as East Bladen’s Zamar Lewis (34) defends during Tuesday’s game in St. Pauls.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
ST. PAULS — In a back-and-forth affair featuring a half-dozen fourth-quarter lead changes, like St. Pauls’ boys basketball game against West Bladen, little things can make a difference. That could be something like a key rebound or a timely steal, but it can also be intangible.
“We stayed together with each other. We stayed together as a team,” St. Pauls wing Kemarion Baldwin said of the stretch run. “The fight we’ve got in this team — most people count us out, but we’re building something at St. Pauls and it’s a brotherhood. That’s what kept us together in that close game.”
That togetherness netted a victory for the Bulldogs in a 62-59 win that came down to the game’s final seconds.
The final of the six fourth-quarter lead changes came when Baldwin hit a short jumper with 2:48 to go, giving St. Pauls (9-5, 4-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) a 58-57 lead. Marcus Galbreath added a basket with 2:09 left for a 60-57 lead, followed quickly by a Jacob Nixon basket to pull East Bladen (8-5, 3-1 Southeastern) back within a point at 60-59.
The Eagles turned the ball over with 32 seconds left; Josh Henderson was fouled and hit two free throws with 16 ticks remaining to give St. Pauls a 62-59 lead.
Trailing by three, East Bladen took and missed a midrange 2-point shot attempt with three seconds left; Baldwin secured the rebound and time expired.
“They’re a very good team and I knew we were going to be in for a dogfight,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “But I thought the fourth quarter, we were able to make shots, and were able to get some consecutive stops, and I think that’s one thing that really helped us get over the hump.”
The go-ahead basket and last-second rebound were just two of the big plays Baldwin made. Undersized at 5-foot-9, the junior made four baskets, all in the paint; this included two putbacks in the third quarter as St. Pauls built a lead, then a pair of go-ahead baskets during the back-and-forth final minutes.
“K.B. has been that guy that’s been consistent; he doesn’t have the skill set that most of the guys do, but he’s a fierce competitor and he’s a team player; that’s why he finds himself making those opportunities,” Thompson said. “The scoring stuff is what I remember, but there was a key possession that we ran a play and he set a screen for (Marcus Galbreath) to get open for an and-1. What he lacks in height, he definitely has in heart.”
“It’s the want-to. … I think I’ve got that heart that separates me from everybody else,” Baldwin said.
East Bladen led 11-2 just 2 1/2 minutes into the game, led by three baskets from Nixon, and led 18-9 early in the second quarter; St. Pauls went on a 15-4 run, including 10 points from Henderson, to take a 27-26 lead before East Bladen’s Zamar Lewis hit the half’s last basket for a 28-27 lead.
“We had 12 turnovers in the first half, and (we were) fortunate to be down one,” Thompson said. “But we shouldn’t be down one if we took care of the ball and executed the game plan. Our guys have just got to come out at the start of the game; the start of the game we came out lackadaisical, and the next thing you know they’re up (11-2).”
St. Pauls scored the first four baskets of the second half, including two by Henderson and the first of Baldwin’s two third-quarter baskets, for a 36-28 lead with 6:29 left in the third.
“We always come out energetic at halftime; we start out slow at first, but we’ve got to bring that same mentality we come out of halftime with, we’ve got to start the game with that,” Baldwin said. “We’ve got to start off fast.”
East Bladen closed to within a point twice during the rest of the third quarter before two late Jeyvian Tatum baskets gave St. Pauls a 50-45 lead entering the fourth. East Bladen took a 53-52 lead with 5:28 to go and the teams exchanged scores until Baldwin’s last go-ahead basket.
Henderson scored 20 points and Tatum had 16 for St. Pauls.
Malcolm Bolden led East Bladen with 21 points, Lewis had 14 and Nixon scored 10.
Tuesday’s game was a makeup game from a previous postponement and no girls game was played.
St. Pauls hosts Midway Wednesday.
