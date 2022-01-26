High school basketball games moved up due to potential inclement weather

Staff report

Several high school basketball games involving Robeson County schools have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to the potential of inclement weather late Friday.

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls have all moved their games up 24 hours, each school confirmed to The Robesonian.

Fairmont will play Thursday at East Bladen, Red Springs will play at West Bladen and St. Pauls will play at Clinton.

Purnell Swett’s home game against Jack Britt cannot be moved up from Friday to Thursday due to Jack Britt having another game scheduled for Thursday. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the game is still scheduled for Friday and the school will wait and see if it can be played.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, a decision has not yet been made on Lumberton’s Friday game at South View.

This marks the second straight week that the potential of wintry weather has caused numerous schedule changes within high school basketball in Robeson County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.