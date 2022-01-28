Local roundup: Thompson secures triple-double in Lady Bulldogs’ win

January 27, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report
Thompson

Thompson

CLINTON — St. Pauls junior guard Jakieya Thompson recorded a triple-double Thursday as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 61-26 Southeastern Athletic Conference road win at Clinton.

Thompson scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists for St. Pauls (15-1, 6-0 Southeastern).

Taliya Council also recorded a double-double, with 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

St. Pauls led Clinton (8-8, 0-7 Southeastern) 11-6 after the first quarter, 21-9 at halftime and 39-15 at the end of the third.

The Bulldogs finished a season sweep of Clinton, who they beat 89-19 on Jan. 10.

St. Pauls hosts Red Springs Saturday, with the girls game set for 3 p.m. and the boys game at 4:30 p.m.

Fourth-quarter shutout lifts St. Pauls boys over Clinton

The St. Pauls boys basketball team shut out Clinton in the fourth quarter Thursday, turning a one-point game entering the final period into a 76-52 win.

St. Pauls (11-5, 6-0 Southeastern) led 53-52 at the end of the third before Clinton’s fourth-quarter drought. The Bulldogs led Clinton (6-11, 0-7 Southeastern) 21-9 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime.

The Bulldogs were led by three performances of 20-plus points; Jeyvian Tatum led the way with 24 points and Josh Henderson and Cameron Revels each scored 20 points.

Nick Smith led Clinton with 12 points.

St. Pauls previously defeated Clinton 72-34 on Jan. 10.

St. Pauls’ boys host Red Springs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Red Springs boys top West Bladen

The Red Springs boys basketball team outscored West Bladen by 12 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 51-38 win in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Tuesday in Bladenboro.

Red Springs (11-7, 6-0 Southeastern) led 29-28 at the end of the third before the Red Devils held a 22-10 fourth-quarter advantage to pull away from West Bladen (8-11, 1-7 Southeastern).

In a defensive first half, Red Springs led 8-5 after the first quarter and West Bladen took a 15-13 halftime lead.

Kaedon Porter scored 24 points to lead Red Springs; Kohnner Oxendine had 12 points and Jaaron Monroe scored 11.

Hezikiah Adams led West Bladen with 15 points.

Red Springs also beat West Bladen 72-49 on Jan. 10.

In the girls game, West Bladen defeated Red Springs 41-38.

Fairmont boys fall in nailbiter

The Fairmont boys basketball team suffered its first conference loss in a 60-57 defeat Thursday at East Bladen.

Fairmont (6-7, 4-1 Southeastern) missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

East Bladen (9-5, 4-1 Southeastern) led 16-14 after the first quarter, 32-27 at halftime and 43-38 at the end of the third.

Tyrus Morris scored 17 points with 11 rebounds to lead Fairmont and Walker Chavis had 15 points.

The teams meet again Monday in Fairmont.

East Bladen beats Lady Tornadoes

The Fairmont girls basketball team lost 49-35 Thursday at East Bladen as the Eagles completed a season sweep of the Lady Tornadoes.

Miah Smith led Fairmont (10-6, 4-2 Southeastern) with eight points and Amyrikal Vaught scored seven points. Niah Smith had six steals. Fairmont was 5-for-22 at the free-throw line.

East Bladen improved to 17-1 overall and 6-1 in Southeastern play; the Eagles also beat the Golden Tornadoes 43-40 on Jan. 10.

Fairmont’s girls return to action Wednesday at home against St. Pauls.