Fairmont baseball moves on without Thorndyke, begins Chavis’ tenure

FAIRMONT — For the first time in nearly three decades, when high school baseball practice starts in two weeks, a familiar face won’t be patrolling the dugout in Fairmont.
Longtime Golden Tornadoes coach Sandy Thorndyke retired in the fall after 27 years leading the Fairmont program. Kelly Chavis, a familiar face to the Robeson County baseball scene in his own right, will be the team’s head coach this spring.
“We’re not going to change a whole lot; Coach Thorndyke has built a very successful program down there at Fairmont High School,” Chavis said. “We hope to continue doing what he did, in terms of winning, and we hope to improve.”
Chavis coached at Purnell Swett from 2010-12 and St. Pauls from 2013-17; the Bulldogs reached the third round of the state playoffs his last two seasons and Chavis was named Region Coach of the Year in 2016 and was twice named Robeson County Coach of the Year.
“(Chavis) came here and interviewed and was really interested in the job, and looking back at his experience that he had made him a good fit for Fairmont,” said Michael Baker, Fairmont’s athletic director. “He coached in this conference, he knows the other teams, he knows the other teams around in our area, he knows the expectation of our team that we want to field. We felt like that was a good fit for us. Coach Thorndyke was very successful; we felt like he can be one that can keep that tradition going.”
Chavis was most recently head coach at Lumberton Junior High, and also previously coached at Magnolia Middle School.
“I do look forward to the season because we’ve got a good mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen that’s going to contribute to our success this season,” Chavis said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity to be back coaching high school baseball, for myself. I’ve missed it, I’ve missed being able to coach at this level, because at this level you really get to interact with the kids a whole lot more on a personal level because they’re young adults.”
Chavis inherits a roster that will blend a strong freshman class with seasoned veterans, including seniors Cam Hodge and Stevie Smith and juniors Noah Parker and Nate Jones.
“(Thorndyke) and I actually spoke a couple weeks ago at one of the basketball games, and his comment was the cupboard is not bare,” Chavis said. “He made reference that the incoming freshman class is one of the best that’s been there at a long time.”
Thorndyke retired from North Carolina teaching in August to take a job at Green Sea Floyds High School in Horry County, South Carolina, where he is an assistant coach for the Trojans’ football and baseball programs. That opportunity presented itself from conversations with members of the Green Sea Floyds football staff at the memorial service for former Fairmont football coach Frank Jernigan in July.
“I had enough time in to retire, and I had no plans on leaving (Fairmont),” Thorndyke said. “Coach Jernigan always told me if I had a chance to go to Horry County that I better go, and I never had a chance to go while he was here, but he still made it available by having his memorial at Fairmont.”
Thorndyke won 306 games in his 27-year tenure at Fairmont, and is the third-winningest coach in Robeson County history behind Bryan McDonald and Paul Hodge. His teams have won three Robeson County Slugfest titles.
“We had some really good teams at Fairmont,” Thorndyke said. “There was one stretch that we won close to 20 games or more for about five or six games in a row, and we were one game away from playing for a state championship when we lost to McMichael in the regional (in 2009). We had a good group of kids then, and coaching at Fairmont we always had a good group of kids.”
“(Thorndyke’s) organized, and his teams are very disciplined, that’s two things you’re going to get out of his teams,” Baker said. “They’ve got the fundamentals.”
Thorndyke said coaching both of his sons at Fairmont — his oldest, Seth, and his youngest, Colby, who is currently a senior at Green Sea Floyds and is signed to play college baseball at East Carolina — is among the highlights as he reflects back on his career.
“Before I left Fairmont, I did have my day out on the baseball field after I had resigned and accepted the (Green Sea Floyds) job,” Thorndyke said. “I just kind of went out and sat in the dugout, and took in 27 years, just kind of visualized things that were going on. You had your good times and your bad times, and we had some years that we were really good and we had some years that we weren’t really good, but I wouldn’t change any of it for anything.”
Matt Reynolds and Chris Hodge, two longtime Thorndyke assistants, remain on the Fairmont staff this season, making the transition from Thorndyke to Chavis an easier one.
“I’ve coached against (Chavis) when he was at St. Pauls and (Purnell) Swett, and I coached with him in the State Games,” Thorndyke said. “The program’s in such good shape, he’s going to come in there and he’s going to continue to win, the program will still continue to be successful. He’ll put some touches on it and it’ll continue to be a top-notch program in the state, I’m sure it will be.”
Chavis hopes to use the success of Thorndyke’s tenure as a building block to have a successful program moving forward.
“I don’t know about filling (Thorndyke’s) shoes, when a man’s in a position for 30 years, or close to it,” Chavis said. “It’s just about coming in and trying to continue the success that he’s had. I hope to be able to sustain coaching at Fairmont High School for a number of years to come, and obviously success plays a huge part in that.”
