Lumberton to host first two rounds of dual team wrestling playoffs

January 28, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton wrestling team will host the first two rounds of the dual team state playoffs Monday after earning a No. 4 seed on the brackets released Friday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Lumberton will face No. 13 Cary in the first round.

The first-round matchup between No. 5 New Bern and No. 12 Corinth Holders will also be contested at Lumberton Monday. The winners of the two first round matchups will meet in the second round later Monday at Lumberton.

Lumberton is 27-3 overall and finished its United-8 Conference slate at 7-0, winning the conference title for the second consecutive season.

No other Robeson County program earned a playoff berth.