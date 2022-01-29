From the fringe

Staff report

Fairmont Golf Club news

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Fairmont Golf Club, winning in a playoff over Mike Graham and Lee Hunt. Knocky Thorndyke and Cliff Nance were also in the playoff and finished in third place.

The second flight winners were Calvin Hammonds and Richard Lowery with Tim Moore and Rick Rogers taking second place. Johnny Hunt and Robert Deese were the third fight winners with Les Jordan and David Strickland taking second. The fourth flight winners were Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka followed by J.T. Powers and John Marshall.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 66, Mitch Grier 73, James Cox 73, Butch Lennon 74, Lee Hunt 75 and Mike Graham 76.

