From the fringe

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls junior Cameron Revels has improved gradually throughout this season, his first at the varsity level.

The best display of that improvement came in the third quarter Saturday, when Revels scored 11 of his team-high 16 points, helping the Bulldogs stretch out their lead in a 75-57 win over Red Springs.

“Cam has been playing pretty well lately,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “Early in the season he kind of started off slow; that’s to be expected first year playing varsity, but I always knew that he had the capability of being another offensive threat for us. (The) third quarter I think he scored 11 points by himself for us; that kind of opened it up for us. We were able to make some shots and get some stops on defense, and that’s how we were able to get a lead.”

Revels hit a floater and then three 3-pointers in the third; his first two baskets helped key a 13-6 stretch to start the third that also included triples from Josh Henderson and Jeyvian Tatum and turned a 31-25 Bulldogs lead at halftime into a 44-31 lead with 2:16 left in the third. St. Pauls led 50-40 going to the fourth.

The 3-pointers Revels hit each energized the St. Pauls team and fan base; his dunk with 6:56 left in the fourth created an even louder roar, even as he was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.

“It’s a feeling you can’t describe. Everything’s good,” Revels said. “That right there turned us up. That tech kind of got us, but we stayed through it, got right.”

“It’s contagious,” Thompson said. “He’s making shots, he’s getting other guys into the game, and that only helps on defense even more. He did a lot of good stuff tonight, and Cam’s been playing well the last couple games. I’ve been really challenging him on the defensive side, telling him worry about your defense and your offense will take care of itself. I thought that’s what he did tonight, did a good job of doing it on both sides.”

During a three-minute stretch early in the fourth in which Red Springs didn’t hit a field goal, St. Pauls further extended its lead, from 50-43 after a Jamey Tedder 3-pointer at the 7:40 mark to 64-47 with 4:34 to go.

Revels provided one more exclamation point in the final minute, a traditional 3-point play to make the Bulldogs’ lead 73-57.

“That second half, we saw (Tatum and Henderson) come in thinking it was going to be their show, and Cam smacked us in the mouth, out of the blue,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “It’s hard to defend a team like that that has so many options that can score the basketball. Regardless of who they’re playing, they play hard the entire 32 minutes. I kept trying to keep my guys poised, but they had more energy than us tonight. They played with more energy and more passion, and that was a game-changer tonight.”

In the first meeting between the teams this season, in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout on Dec. 15, Red Springs took an 11-point lead over the first 18 minutes of the game before St. Pauls came back to win. The Bulldogs were intentional about not letting that happen in Saturday’s game.

“I actually game planned initially to not allow them to jump on top of us like they did in the first half where we’re trying to climb out of a deep hole, and I thought the guys did a good job of doing that,” Thompson said. “I told the guys to start off with energy and effort first and anything else would take care of itself.”

Red Springs led 5-4 early but St. Pauls ended the first quarter with a 9-4 stretch to take a 13-9 lead. Red Springs took a 23-21 lead when Tedder hit a 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the half; St. Pauls ended the half on a 10-2 run and led 31-25 at the break.

Marcus Galbreath scored 14 points and Henderson had 13 for St. Pauls.

Kaedon Porter led Red Springs with 18 points; Tedder scored 10 and Kohnner Oxendine had nine.

“(Porter) is doing OK right now, did what he could, but we’ve got to have a better overall team performance,” Patterson Jr. said.

St. Pauls, which leads the Southeastern standings with five games remaining, handed Red Springs its first conference loss. The teams meet again in the regular-season finale on Feb. 11, one which could have major conference implications.

“I’m glad where we’re at, but I’m not satisfied,” Thompson said. “We’ve still got a lot of games to be played, so we don’t want to be the first-half-of-the-season champions, we want to be overall conference champions at the end of the season, so it’s a one-game-at-a-time approach. I know that’s cliche but that’s really our deal.”

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at West Bladen and Red Springs will host East Bladen.

Early run creates separation in St. Pauls girls’ win

Nearly three minutes into Saturday’s game against Red Springs, the St. Pauls girls basektball team had just two points. Over the next minute, though, the Bulldogs scored nine points as the Red Devils got the ball across half court just once.

That quick run gave the Bulldogs a double-digit lead, and St. Pauls never looked back in a 58-21 win.

“We’re trying new things out to prepare ourselves for the state tournament,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “It wasn’t going the way I wanted it to, so we went back to our old stuff and we got going. We’re working on things every game; my mindset is we need to use all of these games as practice (for the playoffs).”

Leading 2-0, St. Pauls (16-1, 7-0 Southeastern) got a layup from Tamyra Council with 5:05 left in the first quarter. Taliya Council and Jakieya Thompson each got layups in the next 17 seconds after a pair of Bulldog steals in the backcourt; Thompson then hit a free throw after another steal, making it 9-0 at the 4:34 mark. Thompson — who recorded her second straight triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and also grabbed eight steals — completed the stretch with another layup to make it an 11-0 game with 4:02 left in the period.

“I just want us to understand that — I call them lollipops — when we throw a lollipop pass and give the defense time to step up on the pass and you’re getting air under the ball, that’s not a good pass,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “You need to zip your passes. And we keep backing up when the ball’s coming to us. With a team like St. Pauls, they’re going to be picking that off all day. I hope we understand it better now that we saw exactly what I said was going to happen.”

Monica Washington’s putback of her own miss put Red Springs (8-11, 4-4 Southeastern) on the scoreboard on the next possession; Amyah Farrington scored the Red Devils’ other first-quarter basket two minutes later and St. Pauls led a 20-4 lead at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter also started comparatively slow for the Bulldogs offensively, scoring two points in over four minutes to start the period. But the Bulldogs outscored the Red Devils 14-2 over the next three-plus minutes, holding Red Springs without a field goal in the period until Washington scored with 13 seconds left. St. Pauls led 36-8 at intermission.

The Bulldogs outscored the Red Devils 17-4 in the third to take a 53-12 lead into the fourth. Red Springs ended the game on a 9-0 run.

Taliya Council had 12 points with seven rebounds and eight steals for St. Pauls; Jashontae Harris scored 10 points with eight steals and AuNyah Teague scored nine points. Tamyra Council led the Bulldogs with 15 rebounds in addition to her six points.

Washington, Amyah Farrington and Jocelyn Maynor each scored four points for Red Springs.

St. Pauls also beat Red Springs 74-23 on Dec. 15 in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout; the teams meet again on Feb. 11 in Red Springs.