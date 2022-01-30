UNCP women’s basketball stops Emmanuel

Staff report

PEMBROKE – The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot 45.6 percent from the perimeter and picked up 34 points in the paint to secure a 70-64 victory over Emmanuel on Saturday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (12-7, 10-5 CC) recorded a season-high 92.9 percent shooting from the free throw line during Saturday’s victory. The setback for the Lions (4-12, 4-9 CC) marked the third loss in the last four contests this season and fall to 1-6 when playing away from their home court.

UNC Pembroke took a 11-7 lead off of a Gabby Smith jumper in the paint with 6:21 on the clock in the first quarter. Emmanuel went on a 9-0 scoring surge to take a 16-11 lead that stretched to just under the four minute mark before Kelci Adams made it a one possession game, 16-13, after draining a three from the top of the key. The hosts used a fastbreak layup from Zaria Clark to end the quarter, but trailed 18-15 heading into the second period.

The Lions extended their lead out to 27-20 when Allison Smith canned a trey from the corner with 5:18 remaining in the half. The Braves scored five quick points to make it a two-possession game, 29-25, but Emmanuel took what would be their largest lead of the afternoon, 33-25, thanks to a 3-pointer from Jeanetta Elder with 1:39 left in the half. The hosts registered the final six points of the half, as Emmanuel held a slight 33-31 lead heading into the locker rooms.

UNCP trimmed the defict back to 35-34, when Tiara Williams connected on a three ball from the top of the arc just 1 1/2 minutes into the second half. The hosts limited Emmanuel to a game-low 33.3 percent shooting during the period and held a 50-46 lead heading into the final stanza.

An old-fashioned three-point play from Gabby Smith pushed the UNC Pembroke lead out to 55-50 with just under six minutes left in regulation. The Lions scored the next five points to knot the game at 55 apiece, but Kelci Adams drained a pair of 3-points to give the Braves the lead for good with just over four minutes remaining.

Gabby Smith turned in her second 20-point game of the week tallying 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting. The redshirt sophomore added a pair of rebounds, assists, and steals in 30 minutes of action.

Courtney Smith registered 12 points highlighted by a 9-for-9 clip from the charity stripe. Smith has made good on her last 21 attempts from the free throw line. She also added eight defensive rebounds and eight assists.

Kelci Adams came off the bench to add eight points and was a perfect 2-for-2 from the perimeter.

The Black & Gold nearly matched a season-best shooting performance shooting 45.6 percent. The Braves shot 45.6 percent from the field in the contest at Emmanuel on Nov. 23, but connected on 47.8 percent of their shots against Erskine on Nov. 20.

The Braves also had their best perimeter shooting night in 15 outings connecting on 5-for-11 (45.5%) from deep.

UNC Pembroke forced 15 Emmanuel turnovers and converted those into 15 points. UNCP dominated the inside game picking up 34 points in the paint.

The Braves will trek to Bristol, Tenn., on Friday when they face off against King (9-5, 8-3 CC). Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. inside the Student Center Complex.