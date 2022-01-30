No. 7 Braves run past Emmanuel for 14th straight win

January 29, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The 7th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team held visiting Emmanuel to its lowest point total in two seasons and shot better than 59 percent from the field in the second half on the way to an 80-59 victory over the Lions on Saturday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

It was the 14th-straight win for the Braves (18-1, 15-1 CC) who avenged their only loss of the season along the way as well. The 55 points was the lowest offensive output of the season for the Lions (11-6, 10-3) who fell to 5-5 away from home this season, while also having their three-game win streak quelled.

Emmanuel came out of the gates on fire and used a 3-pointer from Jasper Gibson to forge a 21-9 lead just less than eight minutes into the contest. The Braves steadily chipped away at their deficit for the next six minutes before a running jumper from Jordan Ratliffe at the 5:36 mark marked the first of five-straight points that gave the Black & Gold its first lead of the afternoon. UNCP would eventually tote a 39-36 advantage into the locker rooms.

UNCP opened the second half with a 10-2 run and pushed its lead out to double digits, 49-38, on a layup from Trenton McIntyre just 3-1/2 minutes into the latter stanza. The Lions trimmed their deficit back to eight points, 49-41, just more than a minute later, but that would be as close as they would get for the remainder of the ballgame. The Braves used a 12-2 run to stretch their lead out to 70-51 with 5:36 to play, and took a 20-point lead, 73-53, following a free throw from Spencer Levi less than a minute later.

Redshirt freshman Trenton McIntyre scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while also adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals. He was a perfect 2-for-2 from long range.

Senior Spencer Levi tallied 16 points as well, while also nearly nabbing another double-double performance with nine boards. Levi also finished his afternoon with three blocks and a pair of assists.

Deon Berrien chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, while fellow senior Tyrell Kirk logged 10 points, four rebounds and a quartet of assists.

Saturday’s triumph helped the Braves avenge their only loss of the season. UNCP suffered a 72-62 setback in Franklin Springs, Ga., on November 23.

The Braves improved to 9-0 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court in 2021-22 with Saturday’s result, and have now captured 20 of their last 22 outings in their home arena.

UNCP limited Emmanuel to a season-low 59 points – the lowest offensive output for the Lions since a 59-58 victory at Erskine on Jan. 8, 2020.

The Braves will open up a short two-game road trip on Friday when they travel to Bristol, Tenn., to take on King (10-8, 7-7 CC) in the second half of a 5 p.m. doubleheader inside the Student Center Complex.