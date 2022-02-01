LUMBERTON — While the Lumberton wrestling team was a No. 4 seed in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A dual team state playoffs, and faced 13th-seeded Cary, the Pirates knew they were in for a tough battle against a perennial wrestling power.

The match did turn out to be a difficult one for the Pirates Monday, as five Cary wrestlers pinned their Pirate opponent and the Imps earned a 42-32 victory.

“Like anyone said, this was a huge matchup; rankings really misleading,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “Really good teams here, really good coaches — and Cary came out on top.”

Cary led 42-20 and forfeited the last two matches after clinching the overall match win.

The Imps’ five pins came in a six-match stretch, starting with Romero Klaty, at 220 pounds, who pinned Lumberton’s Joshua Ransom in the third round, which gave Cary an 18-15 lead. Rylan Vann pinned Casey Hardin at 285 and Xavier Calloway pinned Grace Crawford at 106, both in the first round, making the overall score 30-15.

Lumberton’s Makya Kerns won by technical fall at 113, defeating Jack Barletta 15-0 in the third round. Cary answered with two more pins — Alexander Schweitzer pinned Ben Ervin at 120 and Ezra Jack pinned Ronnie Gutierrez at 126 — to give the Imps a 42-20 and clinch the overall match.

“They’ve got a really good team, they’ve got some really good guys down there at the bottom in a little bit of the heavier weights,” Bell said. “Tough matchups, some of them could’ve went any way; it just didn’t come out on top for us.”

Lumberton led 15-12 through the first six matches, a stretch including victories by fall for Pirates wrestlers Jackson Buck and Quintez Shipman.

After Lumberton’s Tristan Rodriguez won the opening match at 145, a 10-3 decision over Cary’s Nathan Cowles, Buck earned a first-round pin of Omarien Woodly at 152, one minute and 28 seconds into the match.

“(Buck and Shipman) had tough opponents; their guys fought hard,” Bell said. “Jackson’s guy came out guns blazing, took him down, got two points. Jackson does what he does; he wrestled out, stayed in good position and got the win.”

Jake Wolfram got Cary on the board at 160 with an 8-6 tiebreak victory over the Pirates’ Zyeal Lloyd, and the Imps tied the match with Sam Grena’s forfeit win at 170.

Cary’s Aspen Talbot beat Lumberton’s James Ellison at 182 by 10-5 decision to give Cary a 12-9 lead; Shipman’s second-round pin of Carter Lusk at 195 made the overall score 15-12 in the Pirates’ favor.

“Quintez, it was the same guy he had wrestled before, but the guy’s really good, a good athlete,” Bell said. “(Quintez) just outwrestled him.”

Lumberton’s Bernis Holmes and Matthew Foil, at 132 and 138, each won by forfeit after the overall outcome was decided.

The Pirates defeated Cary when the two teams wrestled in the regular season, though the Imps didn’t use their full roster in the previous meeting.

“They were missing a little bit of their starters; we wrestled them about a month ago,” Bell said. “They had a lot of their main guys in the lineup this time around and it showed.”

While Lumberton’s dual-team state tournament appearance was short-lived, the Pirates now turn their attention to the individual state tournament; they will compete at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional Feb. 11-12.

“We’ll practice hard for the next couple days, and we’ll come out next week and we’re trying to get guys on the podium and get them to the state tournament,” Bell said. “I don’t want to jinx anybody but we’ve got guys that are on the bubble, we’ve got guys that we think are going to do well, and that’s what we’re going to train for for the next two weeks.”

New Bern defeated Corinth Holders in the other first-round matchup held at Lumberton Monday; New Bern then defeated Cary in the second round.

The Lumberton girls wrestling team competed Friday at the Heritage Girls Invitational at Heritage High School in Wake Forest. Four wrestlers placed in the tournament: Teresa Canady finished in first place in her class, Alerra Koon finished second and Iesha McCollum and Wyntergale Oxendine each finished third. The Pirates also finished first in the team standings.

The Lumberton girls will wrestle in the NCHSAA Women’s Invitational this Saturday.

