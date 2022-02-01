FAIRMONT — A fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes fell short against visiting East Bladen Monday as the Golden Tornadoes fell by a 51-46 final.

Fairmont (6-8, 4-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) outscored East Bladen (10-5, 5-1 Southeastern) 19-12 in the fourth quarter after trailing the Eagles 39-26 entering the period. The Golden Tornadoes got to within three at 47-44 with under two minutes remaining; the teams exchanged baskets before East Bladen’s Jacob Nixon hit two free throws to establish the final five-point margin.

East Bladen used an 11-0 first-quarter run to take a 13-2 lead late in the period and a 13-5 lead after the opening stanza. East Bladen led 24-12 late in the first half before Fairmont scored five straight to make it a 24-17 game at halftime.

Walker Chavis led Fairmont with 10 points and Savonte McKeithan and Tyrek Thompson each had nine. Cameron Sweat led the Golden Tornadoes with six rebounds.

Malcolm Bolden scored 17 points with five rebounds, Nixon had 14 points and Zamar Lewis scored 10 points with seven rebounds for East Bladen.

Fairmont hosts St. Pauls on Wednesday.