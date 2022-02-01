HOPE MILLS — Facing the second-place team in the first game of a unique back-to-back set of two games against each other on consecutive nights, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away and earn a 72-53 win over South View Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (16-0, 9-0 United-8 Conference) led 18-13 after the first quarter before the Lady Rams outscored South View (11-5, 7-2 United-8) 17-3 in the second quarter for a 35-16 halftime advantage.

Purnell Swett led 56-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Kylie Chavis scored 31 points for Purnell Swett, Natalie Evington had 17 and Nyla Mitchell scored nine.

The teams meet again Wednesday in Pembroke as the Lady Rams look to further solidify their United-8 Conference lead.

Big fourth quarter leads Rams to win

A 33-point outburst in the fourth quarter helped seal an 83-62 win for the Purnell Swett boys basketball team Tuesday at South View.

Purnell Swett (7-9, 3-6 United-8) outscored South View (6-10, 3-6) 33-24 in the fourth quarter after holding a 50-38 lead at the end of the third.

The Rams led 16-10 after the first quarter and 37-26 at intermission.

Chandler McNeill scored 23 points, Garyen Maynor had 20 and Connor Harris added eight for the Rams.

Jarod Brown led South View with 18 points, Cedavion Wimbley had 11 points and Raylan Mesa-McLucas had 10.

The boys teams also meet again Wednesday in Pembroke, with the Rams seeking a third straight conference win.

Red Devils pull away from East Bladen in third

The Red Springs boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter Tuesday against East Bladen, earning a 70-52 home conference win.

Red Springs (12-8, 7-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 34-26 at halftime before the Red Devils outscored East Bladen (10-6, 5-2 Southeastern) 18-7 in the third quarter, taking a 52-33 lead to the fourth.

East Bladen led 16-15 after the first quarter.

Kaedon Porter scored 22 points to led Red Springs; Jaaron Monroe had 13 points and Noah Chavis scored 12.

Jacob Nixon led East Bladen with 15 points, Malcolm Bolden had 12 and Zamar Lewis added eight.

Red Springs girls fall to East Bladen

The Red Springs girls basketball team lost Tuesday’s home conference game against East Bladen by a 63-36 final.

East Bladen (18-1, 7-1 Southeastern) led Red Springs (8-13, 4-5 Southeastern) 13-7 after the first quarter, 32-13 at halftime and 52-23 at the end of the third.

Monica Washington scored 10 points, Brooke Wilkins had nine points and Anyla Hunt had eight for the Red Devils.

Anna Gray Huestess led East Bladen with 12 points, Alexus Mitchell had 11 and Laila Smith and Iveonna Ward each scored eight.

Red Springs plays Friday at Fairmont.

St. Pauls boys, girls stay perfect in conference

Both the St. Pauls boys and girls basketball teams stayed perfect in the Southeastern Athletic Conference by defeating West Bladen Tuesday.

The Bulldogs boys earned a 65-51 win over the Knights.

St. Pauls (13-5, 8-0 Southeastern) was led by Jeyvian Tatum with 17 points, Josh Henderson with 14 and Cameron Revels with 10.

Javonta Matthews led West Bladen (8-12, 1-8 Southeastern) with 13 points and Chase Williams had 12.

In the girls game, St. Pauls defeated West Bladen 57-22.

Jakieya Thompson had 15 points and five rebounds for St. Pauls (17-1, 8-0 Southeastern), Jashontae Harris scored 13 points and AuNyah Teague had 10 points.

West Bladen is 9-9 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

St. Pauls plays Wednesday at Fairmont.

East Bladen upends Fairmont boys

A fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes fell short against visiting East Bladen Monday as the Golden Tornadoes fell by a 51-46 final.

Fairmont (6-8, 4-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) outscored East Bladen (10-5, 5-1 Southeastern) 19-12 in the fourth quarter after trailing the Eagles 39-26 entering the period. The Golden Tornadoes got to within three at 47-44 with under two minutes remaining; the teams exchanged baskets before East Bladen’s Jacob Nixon hit two free throws to establish the final five-point margin.

East Bladen used an 11-0 first-quarter run to take a 13-2 lead late in the period and a 13-5 lead after the opening stanza. East Bladen led 24-12 late in the first half before Fairmont scored five straight to make it a 24-17 game at halftime.

Walker Chavis led Fairmont with 10 points and Savonte McKeithan and Tyrek Thompson each had nine. Cameron Sweat led the Golden Tornadoes with six rebounds.

Malcolm Bolden scored 17 points with five rebounds, Nixon had 14 points and Zamar Lewis scored 10 points with seven rebounds for East Bladen.

Fairmont hosts St. Pauls on Wednesday.