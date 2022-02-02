Lumberton tops Gray’s Creek after stellar first half

LUMBERTON — The first time the Lumberton boys basketball team faced Gray’s Creek this season, the Pirates “came out flat” in a 64-55 loss.

In the rematch Tuesday night, the Pirates played with a renewed energy in the first half — especially on the defensive end — holding the Bears to four first-half points en route to a 67-49 win.

“Defensively we were in rotations, we were into help-side, we cut off every penetration gap that they possibly tried to make,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “That’s what we want to do, we want to force teams to shoot the basketball.”

Gray’s Creek (6-10, 4-5 United-8 Conference) did not score until a Xzavier Thaggard basket with 17 seconds left in the first quarter, then had just one field goal, also by Thaggard, in the second quarter. Lumberton (14-4, 7-2 United-8) built a 13-2 first-quarter lead and led 37-4 at halftime.

“Coach told us just to stay locked in — just guard the bounce really — and basically play hard and have energy,” Lumberton forward Angel Bowie said. “The first time we played them we came out so flat. We played help-side (defense) very good; last time we didn’t play very good help-side. We didn’t rebound good (the previous game), this time we did in the first half.”

While the Pirates played a near-perfect half defensively, Bowie was leading them offensively; the senior scored five straight Pirates baskets. This started with a 3-pointer with 3:58 to go in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead, included an alley-oop dunk with four seconds left in the first quarter, and then the second-quarter’s first basket for a 15-2 lead with 7:01 left in the half.

“Whenever (Bowie) is one-, two-bounce max, get to the rim, create for somebody, he’s really good,” Edwards said. “Whenever he’s out dancing with the basketball trying to make plays, that’s where he struggles, and he knows that. Tonight he had one mission; he was very aggressive offensively, he attacked the offensive glass hard, he rebounded like a mad man tonight. I was very pleased with his effort and overall game tonight.”

“Coach said pump fake and you’re going to get the bucket every time; play hard on the defensive end, and the defense is going to reward you on the offensive side,” Bowie said. “I just trusted it.”

Cobe Oxendine hit two 3-pointers and added a traditional 3-point play in the second period as the Pirates went up 28-2 before the second Bears basket.

The energy the Pirates played with over the first 16 minutes was a direct answer to the Jan. 7 loss to the Bears.

“We were super-motivated to play this team,” Edwards said. “They didn’t see a remote version of who we are last time … so we wanted to come out and set the tone early about what they do.”

While it didn’t cost the Pirates from an outcome standpoint, Edwards was less pleased with his team’s second-half effort. Gray’s Creek outscored Lumberton 25-21 in the third quarter, making it 58-29 going to the fourth, and again outscored the Pirates 20-19 in the fourth.

“It was just lack of effort, energy,” Bowie said. “The boys got comfortable because we were up by so much. We’ve just got to pick it up. (Against) a better team, if we like that in the second half, they’re going to come back and beat us; it’s going to bite us in the butt.”

Thaggard scored 33 points, including 29 in the second half, for the Bears.

“(Thaggard) loosened up, felt free, shot the basketball, stuff opened up for him and he took over that second half,” Edwards said.

Oxendine scored 23 points and Bowie had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Pirates; J.B. Brockington scored 10.

Locklear, Lady Pirates come back to beat Bears

After overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit, the Lumberton girls basketball team was locked in a back-and-forth duel late against visiting Gray’s Creek Tuesday — that’s when Gabby Locklear stepped up.

The freshman guard scored the Pirates’ last eight points in a 39-36 win.

“Gabby is growing so much, just mentally as a player, that maybe not everybody will see,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “She was pretty hard for herself after the first half, and just got a lot of love from the team, from the coaches, and she came out huge for us. One thing you know you’ll get from Gabby is you know she’s going to compete 100% of the time.”

Locklear, who finished with 12 points after not scoring in the first half, gave Lumberton (7-10, 4-5 United-8) a 33-31 lead with a layup with 3:37 to go; a 36-34 lead after a 3-pointer with 2:06 remaining; and extended the Pirates’ lead to 38-34 with 1:34 left with a successful jumper.

Ava Sterling hit two free throws to pull Gray’s Creek (2-13, 2-7 United-8) to a 38-36 deficit with 42 seconds left. After a Pirates turnover the Bears had a chance to tie the game when Bre’Andrea Glover — the smallest player on the floor — rebounded that miss.

“Bre’s got a lot of fight in her; we just want to get more of that out of her all the time,” Johnson said. “I’m not surprised she got that rebound because we know what she’s got in her.”

Locklear made a free throw with 0.7 seconds left to make it 39-36; after missing the second, a full-court heave by the Bears fell short.

Lumberton trailed 12-4 after the first quarter and 18-9 at halftime before outscoring Gray’s Creek 16-7 in the third to tie the game at 25-25. Carly Hammonds scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, in the third quarter as part of her team-high 14 points.

“I just told them (at halftime) that we’ve got to be the team that we are,” Johnson said. “When we play teams that we think maybe aren’t as good as we are, we really drop down; we play to the level of the teams we’re playing. So we’ve got to be a little more competitive, a little more fire in us all the time.”

Sterling scored 26 points for Gray’s Creek.

The Pirates host Jack Britt Thursday.

