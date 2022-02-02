PEMBROKE — Last year, in the most unusual of recruiting cycles, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s football team signed a smaller class that focused only on the positions of greatest need.

With a more normal recruiting cycle coming to its culmination on National Signing Day Wednesday, the Braves added a large signing class for 2022 — with 22 signees from the high-school ranks and an additional four transfer signees all coming to Pembroke to play this fall.

“What I love about (this class) is it’s very well-rounded,” said Braves coach Shane Richardson. “We tried to do that by design. We were able to hit all the positions. The thing, too, is we did not lower our standard at all. We’re not stretching on anybody; we like all the ones that we signed today and I think they all have a very good future ahead of them.”

The Braves signed one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and five offensive linemen on offense; six defensive linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs on defense; and four specialists.

Richardson was pleased not only with how the class turned out, but how much more normal the process was this offseason compared to last year.

“I think this year we were able to get out and actually get into schools, get into homes, get guys on campus a little more extensively,” Richardson said. “It always adds the personal touch; it sends a message on who we want to be with our players, and it goes well with what they’re going to be facing or getting themselves into when they get here. … Last year was just such an awkward recruiting period and time; it had a lot of limitations, as well as we were getting ready for a season in the spring, so that made it really difficult.”

The Braves had a “hit rate” of 88% of players they offered signing to play at the school, Richardson said.

“We started off really slow and I was really nervous after about week one, 10 days into official visits,” Richardson said. “And then the last 10 days it really picked up quickly, and our hit rate was unbelievable.”

One highlight of the recruiting class is the addition of Sam Jones, the younger brother of starting quarterback Josh Jones; Sam Jones (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) is also a quarterback from Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

“Obviously Josh (Jones) is coming back; Colin Johnson has been a guy that we feel like we can really trust at the backup currently, and he’s still a young player,” Richardson said. “And then obviously signing Josh’s younger brother Sam gives us a lot of comfort in the years to come. I think we’re sitting good at the quarterback position for four, five, six years down the road.”

The biggest quantity in the class comes on the offensive and defensive line. Offensive line additions include:

— Ethan Benson (6-foot-2, 305 pounds) from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina.

— Dave Bonnet (6-foot-2, 270 pounds), a sophomore transfer from Miles College originally from North Lauderdale, Florida.

— Nick Melchiorre (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) from Clayton High School.

— Jiawan Sanders (6-foot-2, 335 pounds) from Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina.

— Hunter Turner (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) from Gaffney (South Carolina) High School.

Defensive line additions include:

— Matt Bohannon (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) from Hickory High School in Chesapeake, Virginia.

— Bryan Brewington (6-foot-2, 255 pounds) and Davion Jackson (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), both from South View High School in Hope Mills.

— Justin Hall (6-foot-0, 265 pounds), a grad transfer from Charleston originally from Latta, South Carolina.

— Landon Johnson (6-foot-6, 190 pounds) and Derran McKoy (6-foot-3, 230 pounds), both from Lee County High School; McKoy attended Fork Union Military Academy in the fall.

“You go back to O-line, D-line; I think all those guys have a chance to develop and improve,” Richardson said. “We increased the skyline; there’s a couple of really big kids in the class, and I think Matt Bohannon is a guy out of Virginia that’s got some incredible numbers, and the potential he brings to the table with his size and his athleticism, we’re really excited about that.”

The Braves also brought in four specialists:

— Matt Lathan (6-foot-1, 180 pounds), a long snapper from Piedmont High School in Monroe.

— Damien Sorrells (5-foot-9, 145 pounds), a kicker/punter from Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

— Payton Sowers (5-foot-11, 135 pounds), a punter from Holly Springs High School.

— McKinley Uzzell (5-foot-7, 155 pounds), a kicker from Princeton High School.

“Those guys will come in as a group and will bring in an immediate quality of depth and will challenge to get on the field next year for sure,” Richardson said. “I think that’s one of the more exciting positions of the class.”

Richardson is just as excited about the rest of the class as well.

“We’ve got a lot of very good guys that are going to contribute to our performance on the field,” Richardson said. “I’m excited about every single one so it’s hard to single guys out. We got two running backs, two linebackers, three (defensive backs), two receivers, and then from our midyear guys we’ve got a tight end in there. I couldn’t be more thrilled with how well-rounded this class is.”

Other signees include:

— Elias Alston (6-foot-0, 145 pounds), a defensive back from Eastern Randolph High School in Asheboro.

— Thondrick Evans (5-foot-10, 195 pounds), a wide receiver from South Garner High School.

— Jaden Gaither (6-foot-1, 220 pounds), a linebacker from Salisbury High School.

— Hayden Hickman (5-foot-10, 175 pounds), a wide receiver from Lumberton who prepped at Dillon Christian School.

— Malik McKinzie (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), a linebacker from Sumter (South Carolina) High School.

— A.J. Miller (6-foot-1, 155 pounds), a defensive back from West Nassau High School in Callahan, Florida.

— Ivan Poston (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), a tight end from Hickory who attended Fork Union Military Academy this fall.

— Shaheem Shipman (5-foot-10, 175 pounds), a running back from Whiteville High School.

— Gabe Smith (6-foot-4, 190 pounds), a defensive back from Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina.

— Jemell Vereen (5-foot-10, 200 pounds), a running back from Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.