St. Pauls’ Tamyra Council (5) looks to attempt a shot as Fairmont’s Miah Smith (10) defends during Wednesday’s game in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — In a game between two teams that started slow over the course of the season, which unit had the quicker start was an important detail when Fairmont met visiting St. Pauls Wednesday.

It was the Bulldogs who jumped out to an early double-digit lead, and St. Pauls led by double figures the rest of the way in a 72-42 victory.

“We’ve been starting the game kind of slow. We wanted to come in and set the tone early, and that’s what I told the guys — energy and effort from the jump,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I thought that’s what they brought, and they were able to keep it the whole game. I was proud of our guys; we executed, we did some good things and, most importantly, we defended.”

St. Pauls (14-5, 9-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 5-4 two minutes into the game before an 11-0 run over most of the rest of the first quarter — led by seven points from Jeyvian Tatum — gave the Bulldogs a 16-4 lead with 1:05 left in the opening stanza.

Fairmont (6-9, 4-3 Southeastern) closed to an 18-9 deficit with 5:44 left in the half after layup by Tyrus Morris, who had nine first-half points; St. Pauls responeded with an 11-2 run to take a 29-11 lead with 2:06 until halftime.

“You don’t want to have a slow start against a team of St. Pauls’ caliber,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “(When) you start slow and get down that big, you don’t fight back — the game is over.”

St. Pauls led 31-17 at halftime; Fairmont got as close as a 12-point gap at 40-28 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Cameron Sweat and Walker Chavis with 3:28 left in the third. The Bulldogs outscored Fairmont 14-7 over the balance of the period — kickstarted by a Tatum triple — to take a 54-35 lead to the fourth.

“After we cut it down to 12, we gave up a big 3 in the corner; nobody even tried to close out,” McNair said. “At that point I thought we were going to make a run, but we couldn’t recover from the knockout.”

A game-sealing run by St. Pauls had already begun by the end of the third; it became a 17-1 stretch with seven points from Revels, five from Elijah Blading and four from Kenneth Jones that increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 68-36 with 4:13 to go.

Tatum led all scorers with a 20-point performance.

“Not only when (Tatum’s) scoring the basketball, but also facilitiating and getting other guys open, getting shots for other guys, that makes us dangerous even more,” Thompson said. “We’re really challenging Jeyvian to do that and he’s responding very well.”

Revels had 16 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs, Josh Henderson scored 13 points and Marcus Galbreath grabbed 17 rebounds.

Tyrus Morris scored 14 points with six rebounds for Fairmont and Chavis and Gabriel Washington each scored seven points.

“Tyrus is one of our better offensive players on the team; between him and Walker they carry us,” McNair said. “Going forward we’re going to have to work together as a committee. We have been improving but tonight we regressed about 10 ways back.”

St. Pauls won its fourth game in the last five meetings against Fairmont after the Golden Tornadoes had won 26 of the previous 29 meetings. The teams meet again Tuesday; last season St. Pauls won the first meeting handily before losing to the Golden Tornadoes at the buzzer in the second game, and the Bulldogs are looking to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

“Last year we lost to them at the buzzer here after we had already played them and blew them out,” Tatum said. “So next game we’re going to try to come back even harder and try to win that game by as much as we won this game.”

Lady Bulldogs win in top-10 matchup

The Fairmont girls basketball team entered Wednesday’s matchup with visiting St. Pauls as the No. 9 team in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings for the 2A East Region.

St. Pauls, though, showed why it’s a No. 1 in those rankings.

The Bulldogs showcased their defense and led start to finish in a 47-19 win over the Golden Tornadoes.

“A lot of times when teams score against us its because we’re out of position because I’m taking risks going for the steal,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Today we just stayed home, we allowed passes, and the goal for tonight was to limit them to one jumpshot and done. We had less possessions, that’s why we had less points, but we were able to get stops.”

St. Pauls (18-1, 9-0 Southeastern), which earned its eighth-straight win in the series, led 12-7 late in the first quarter before a 12-0 run into the early minutes of the second period gave the Bulldogs a 24-7 lead. The five baskets and two free throws for St. Pauls during the run were by six different players.

Fairmont (10-7, 4-3 Southeastern) outscored the Bulldogs 8-4 over the final 4:43 of the first half; St. Pauls led 28-15 at halftime.

St. Pauls held a 13-2 third-quarter advantage, holding the Golden Tornadoes to one basket, a jumper by Zariah Locklear with 4:40 on the clock; St. Pauls led 41-17 entering the fourth. The teams combined for three field goals, two of which were by St. Pauls, in the fourth.

“We just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “I think we missed 14 free throws and I know we got out-rebounded. That’s a really good team, they’re No. 1 in the state; hopefully it won’t budge our rankings too much. We’ve got to do better. They deserved to be the winners tonight, they outplayed us.”

Taliya Council had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four steals and Tamyra Council had 11 points and 13 rebounds for St. Pauls; Jakieya Thompson scored seven points with seven assists and eight steals.

Lakayla Chavis led Fairmont with eight points and Amyrikal Vaught was the Golden Tornadoes’ leading rebounder with nine.

The Bulldogs face East Bladen, who sits a game behind them atop the Southeastern league standings, Friday; Fairmont will host Red Springs. The two teams meet again Tuesday in Fairmont.

Lady Rams sweep back-to-back with South View

For the second straight night — as the teams played rare back-to-back games against each other — the Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned a victory over South View Wednesday. The Lady Rams earned a 56-41 game in Wednesday’s contest in Pembroke 24 hours after a 72-53 win Tuesday in Hope Mills.

Purnell Swett (17-0, 10-0 United-8 Conference) led South View (11-6, 7-3 United-8) 25-13 at halftime.

Kylie Chavis scored 20 points to lead Purnell Swett after her 31-point performance in Tuesday’s game. Natalie Evington scored 17 points and Nyla Mitchell had nine for the Rams.

Purnell Swett boys fall to Tigers

After Purnell Swett’s boys basketball team defeated South View Tuesday night, the Tigers answered Wednesday and earned a 66-62 win over the homestanding Rams in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett (7-10, 3-7 United-8) won Tuesday’s meeting 83-62.

South View (7-10, 4-6 United-8) led 17-9 after the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 49-39 at the end of the third. The Rams outscored the Tigers 23-17 in the fourth but their comeback bid came up short.

Connor Harris led Purnell Swett with 16 points, Garyen Maynor had 14, Chandler McNeill scored 11 and Ethan Brewington added 10.

Jarod Brown scored 21 points for South View, Antrell Gilmore had 19, Jamareese Ray scored 12 and Cedavion Wimbley netted 10.

Purnell Swett plays Friday at Seventy-First.

