NEWTON GROVE — The Fairmont girls basketball team came from behind to earn a 49-37 Southeastern Athletic Conference win Saturday at Midway.

Fairmont (12-7, 6-3 Southeastern) trailed Midway (9-10, 3-6 Southeastern) 16-5 after the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes held a 15-4 third-quarter advantage to take a 30-29 lead to the fourth, then outscored the Raiders 19-8 in the final period.

Niah Smith led Fairmont with 17 points. Lakayla Chavis had nine points, five rebounds and four steals and Haley George scored seven points with four steals. Amyrikal Vaught had 13 rebounds.

McKenzie Williams scored 12 points and Rylie Williams and Kris’shyia McKoy each had seven for Midway.

Fairmont plays Tuesday at St. Pauls.