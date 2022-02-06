AIKEN, S.C. — Newcomer Trystan Kimmel and closer Darren Bowen combined to give the UNC Pembroke baseball program its first no-hitter in 13 seasons, and the Braves pushed across a pair of runs in the third to post a 2-0 season-opening victory at USC Aiken on Saturday afternoon.

The no-no was the first for the Braves (1-0) since right-handed Jake Dailey shut down Millersville across a seven-inning no-hitter on Feb. 14, 2009. It is the first nine-inning no-hitter for the Black & Gold since Justin Yow and Ryan Kirkman partnered to shut down Coker on Feb. 8, 2008.

Saturday’s triumph marked the 16th-consecutive season that UNCP has captured its season opener. The loss snapped a two-game series win streak for the Pacers (0-1) as well.

Newcomer Ethan Ott loaded the bases with a one-out single in the third inning, and Gage Hammonds followed with a deep sacrifice fly to right field. The Braves capped the scoring minutes later on a double steal attempt that brought Christian Jayne racing home.

Kimmel struck out five in his six innings pitched and Bowen had six strikeouts in three innings.

Ott led UNCP with two hits and Jayne had one.

The Braves will make their home debut on Sunday when they suit up to rematch with USC Aiken at Sammy Cox Field. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 UNCP men’s basketball battles by Lees-McRae, reaches 20-win mark

Redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe scored 14 of his career-high 30 points in the second half and led another late-game rally that propelled the 6th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team to a 100-83 victory at Lees-McRae on Saturday evening in Banner Elk.

The triumph signaled the ninth-straight road win for the Braves (20-1, 17-1 CC) who reached the 20-win plateau for the fifth time in the last six seasons (last five full seasons). It was also the 16th-straight victory overall for the Black & Gold who improved to 7-1 all-time in the series with the Bobcats (12-8, 10-7) as well.

Lees-McRae converted 44.1 percent of its field goal attempts in the opening half, but it was a 7-for-15 clip from the perimeter that had the Bobcats out in front late in the stanza. The Bobcats took their largest lead of the afternoon, 31-26, on Malik McConnell’s driving layup with 6:13 left before the intermission, but the Braves made it a one-point game, 33-32, 90 seconds later on a 3-pointer from Jordan Ratliffe. The visitors inevitably tacked up six-straight points to close the half and lug a 42-40 lead into the intermission.

The Braves turned the table on an opponent in the second half again, canning 51.9 percent of its field goal attempts, including an 8-for-15 clip from beyond the arch, to key the final margin. A jumper from Cale Harris just 2-1/2 minutes into the latter stanza pulled the hosts to within one point, 50-49, but UNCP answered with a 10-2 run over the next four minutes to pull away for good. The Black & Gold reached the century mark, and took its largest lead of the contest, 100-81, on a pair of free throws from Nate Dunlop with 33 ticks left.

Redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe tallied a career- and game-high 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including a career-best six 3-pointers (11 attempts). He also added five rebounds and a pair of steals.

Senior Tyrell Kirk added 22 points, including 14 in the second half, on a 6-for-11 night from the field. Kirk complemented his scoring output with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior Spencer Levi scored 13 points and logged 11 rebounds to notch his ninth double-double performance of the season, while freshman Trenton McIntyre scored 10 of his 14 points on the night in the second half.

The Braves reached the 20-win plateau for the fifth time in the last six seasons, including the last five full seasons. It is the 14th time in the 59-year history of the program that wins feat has been accomplished.

UNCP logged a season-best 13 3-pointers in Saturday’s contest – the most for the program since canning 15 treys against North Georgia in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Tournament.

The Black & Gold has now out-rebounded 33-straight opponents dating back to the 2019-20 season, including 23 by double-digit boards. The Braves were +21 (51-30) in the rebounding column on Saturday.

UNCP will open up a three-game home stand on Friday when it suits up to battle Mount Olive (11-11, 10-8 CC) in the back half of a 5 p.m. doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Lees-McRae outlasts Lady Braves

Lees-McRae established the lead just 54 seconds into the contest and never looked back as they went on to defeat the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team 79-70 on Saturday afternoon inside Williams Gymnasium.

The setback for the Braves (13-8, 11-6 CC) snapped a two-game winning streak. The victory for the Bobcats (5-12, 5-10 CC) marked the third win on their home floor and stopped a one game losing skid.

Lees-McRae took a quick 7-2 lead off of a Thailand Smith jumper just two minutes into action. Kelci Adams made it a one possession game, 7-5, with a trey just a few seconds later. The hosts shot better than 57-percent from the field and outscored the Braves 14-6 in the final minutes to hold a large 21-11 lead heading into the second period.

A 9-0 run helped trim the UNCP deficit back to 26-23 with 4:31 remaining in the half. The Braves connected on 60 percent of their shots from the perimeter and canned 8-for-15 from the field, but trailed 37-33 as the teams heading into the locker room.

UNC Pembroke continued to chip away at its deficit, 48-43, with a driving layup from Tiara Williams at the 4 1/2 minute mark of the third. The Bobcats made good on 46.2 percent of their shots from the field and used a jumper at the buzzer from Jessica Henderson to push their lead out to 52-46 heading into the final stanza.

Lees-McRae pushed its lead back out to double-digits, 60-50, with Destiny Johnson drained both free throw attempts with 7:50 remaining in regulation. Gabby Smith’s layup helped UNCP continue to chip away at their deficit, 63-56, but the Bobcats canned 16-for-17 of their attempts from the charity stripe to help fuel the outcome.

Gabby Smith logged her sixth straight double-digit scoring outing with a 20-point performance on 8-for11 shooting. The Charlotte native added six rebounds and one assist.

Courtney Smith registered her fourth straight double figure scoring with 13 points, highlighted by a 5-for-6 showing from the charity stripe. Smith also had three boards, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes of work.

Zaria Clark came off of the bench to add 11 points. The three-time Freshman of the Month was 5-for-7 from the free throw line and tallied six rebounds.

The Black & Gold outscored the Bobcats 28-8 with points inside the paint.

UNCP shot better than 44 percent from the perimeter, while Lees-McRae shot 41.9 percent from deep. However, the Bobcats tallied five more three-points than the Braves.

UNC Pembroke shot better than 40 percent from the field for the third straight outing.

The Braves will be back in action on Friday when they host Southern Wesleyan (2-15, 2-12 CC) for Think Pink Night and Alumni Weekend presented by Scotland Health. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

McCormick breaks school record at Liberty Open

Dy’Air McCormick broke her one-week-old school record in the 200-meter Dash, while Bennie Oxendine logged a third place finish in Shot Put to highlight Saturday action for the UNC Pembroke track & field teams at the Liberty Open at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

McCormick finished sixth in the 200-meter Dash with a time of 25.33, which was .07 better than her previous personal-best and school record. McCormick has now broke her own school record twice in two weeks. Lillian Marino logged two top-15 finishes with a third place finish in Shot Put and a 13th place finish in Weight Throw.

On the men’s side, Oxendine’s toss of 13.75-meters in Shot Put helped him to a third place finish. Cole Thomas registered a new personal-best in Pole Vault with a height of 4.55-meters for an 11th place finish. Newcomer DaMarr Harvey also recorded a new personal-best in the 200-meter Dash and finished in sixth place.

The Braves will be back in action on Thursday for the Champion College Team Challenge. The meet will be held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Braves wrestling splits Saturday conference double dip

Visiting Belmont Abbey handed the UNC Pembroke wrestling team its first home loss since the 2016-17 campaign in the early match, but the Braves rebounded with a convincing victory over Coker to even out its action in a Saturday Tri-Meet at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Crusaders (9-4, 6-0 SACC) used a pin in the 141-pound matchup to stay unbeaten in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas play with an 18-17 squeaker. The Braves (5-7, 3-2) tallied eight bonus-point victories in the nightcap with Coker (3-5, 1-6) to fuel a 43-11 rout of the Cobras.

All-American Nick Daggett, newcomer Jake Piccirill, Jovaun Johnson and Zach Shaffer each tallied a pair of wins on the afternoon, including two bonus-point wins by Daggett.

Belmont Abbey used three-straight wins to eventually forge an 18-8 lead following a win by Connor Weeks in the 174-pound bout, but the Braves closed out the dual meet with three decisions to keep the Crusaders on their toes until the final buzzer.

UNCP traded technical-fall victories to open its nightcap with Coker, but then used wins by Chance Cottingham and Piccirilli to take a lead it would not relinquish. The Black & Gold closed out its afternoon at home with five-straight wins, including pins from Johnson and Shaffer.

The Braves will open up a two-match road trip on Wednesday when they make the short trip north to tangle with South Atlantic Conference Carolinas foe Mount Olive (7-6, 1-3). Action is scheduled to get underway inside Kornegay Arena at 7 p.m.