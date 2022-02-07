CARY — The Lumberton swimming team competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A East Regional meet Saturday in Cary, with a relay team participating in two events at the competition.

Mason Collins, Samuel Ervin, Bennett Smith and Daniel Ervin placed 20th in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of two minutes, 5.31 seconds; the same foursome placed 23rd in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:44.93.

“They have improved tremendously from where they started to where they are now,” Lumberton coach Greer Thorndyke said. “I don’t really look at where they placed — although that is a big factor in everything — but just that they improved every time, which is more than I can ask for. They always worry about where they place, and I tell them it’s not about where you place at, it’s about personal improvement.”

In the freestyle relay, the Pirates swam over 2 1/2 seconds faster than their seed time. Daniel Ervin had the fastest leg at 25.44 seconds, with each of the other three in the 26-second range.

Each of the four Lumberton swimmers are seniors; as they move on, Thorndyke hopes their participation in the regional meet inspires other members of the Pirates team to get there in the future.

“I really wish they weren’t seniors, considering where they are now, because they could just get so much better next year,” Thorndyke said. “Hopefully all the underclassmen see how good they are and where they are and want to push and get to regionals as well next year.”