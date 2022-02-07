Lumberton freshman wrestler James Ellison poses on the podium after winning his weight class at the NC USA Wrestling Junior High State Championship Saturday in Bermuda Run.

BERMUDA RUN — As the sport of wrestling grows, a new group of grapplers has taken to the mat: girls.

Interest in girls wrestling has increased exponentially over the last few years, evidenced by the growth of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational. When the fourth edition of that event was held Friday and Saturday, four wrestlers from Lumberton and two more from Purnell Swett were among the participants.

Purnell Swett’s Sydney Bell reached the semifinals in the event. Bell, along with Lumberton’s Iesha McCollum and Wyntergale Oxendine each reached the consolation-round semifinals, which is essentially a tie for fifth.

“They did really well, especially for girls that have just been wrestling for four months,” Lumberton girls wrestling coach Lauren Little said. “Four months ago they didn’t know what wrestling was, and they were out there beating girls that have been wrestling for a few years now. That’s really impressive.”

Competing in the 152-pound weight class, Bell won by fall over both T.C. Roberson’s Tempest Christian and Pisgah’s Ashley Biggest to reach the semifinals. There, she lost by fall to Lake Norman’s Caleigh Suddreth, and lost to Swansboro’s Reilyn Swift by a 2-1 decision in the consolation-round semifinals.

“Sydney just did a really good job; she wrestled good all year,” Purnell Swett coach Rashad Saunders said. “She made it to the state semifinals and lost to the only girl that’s beaten her up until this point. She had a pretty close next match after that. For everything that was going on, I think she did pretty good, she wrestled pretty well

McCollum, at 126, lost to A.L. Brown’s Kahlen Kuddie by fall in the first round, but recovered nicely in the consolation rounds, beating Richlands’ Lauren Britt and Westover’s J’nyia Monroe by fall before losing to West Henderson’s Mickey Allen, also by fall.

“Iesha left everything out on the mat,” Little said. “She fought so hard, and her last match she was close. It sucked that she didn’t win, but it was right there, it was very reachable. So we’ll just come back next year and make sure we place.”

Oxendine, at 235, pinned Bartlett Yancey’s Jasmine Stewart in the first round and lost by fall to R.J. Reynolds’ Victoria Darden in the second. In the consolation rounds, she won by fall over Parkwood’s Marllory Ortiz and Swansboro’s Katie McElmon before losing by fall to Burns’ Saige Cook.

“This is only Wyntergale’s second event all season; she started the season late,” Little said. “The fact that she even hung on that long, just being her second event all season, is super impressive. She has mastered a high-crotch shot and has perfected it, and it’s pretty hard to stop, so that’s what got her so far into the tournament this weekend.”

Lumberton’s Teresa Canady and Kylie Brigman and Purnell Swett’s Martha Dominguez each reached the consolation third round.

Canady, at 114, lost by fall to Uwharrie Charter’s Jazmin Palma, won by fall over Cleveland’s Addison Vindigni and by 14-1 decision over Porter Ridge’s Zoey Green, and lost by 3-2 decision to East Rowan’s Leah Edwards.

Brigman, at 120, lost to Manteo’s Kamilah Brooks by fall in the first round; Brigman received a bye in the consolation first round before beating Burns’ Ariana Anderson by 6-4 for decision and losing to Cox Mill’s Ferrell Ava by fall.

Dominguez, at 107, won her first-round match by fall over Maiden’s Miranda Valerio and lost by fall to McDowell’s Morgan Repasky in the quarterfinals. In the consolation rounds she defeated Wake Forest’s Bryanna Luihn by 12-0 decision before losing by 11-4 decision to Dixon’s Marianna Root.

Over 300 wrestlers from over 30 schools participated in the girls’ championship as girls wrestling continues to grow.

“(Coaches) are seeing that girls are just as tough as boys on the mat, and are putting in just as much work and fight,” Little said. “I think it’s taken a lot of coaches by surprise.”

“It’s grown tremendously. I think it’s a really great thing to have,” Saunders said, whose Rams had a state runner-up finisher last year in Aaliyah Milligan. “My first year we had one girl, and the next year we got two more, three more, and last year we had about 10. I hope to see it grow further.”

Both Little and Saunders hope to see that growth continue not just broadly, but in their own programs.

“I’m really excited for next season,” Little said. “We’re going to have a much better outcome, and hopefully a lot more girls.”

“I think everybody’s returning for next year, so that’s a plus,” Saunders said. “We should be pretty tough next year from a girls perspective.”

Pirates’ Ellison wins junior-high state championship

Lumberton freshman James Ellison won his weight class at NC USA Wrestling’s Junior High State Championship, held Friday and Saturday in Bermuda Run.

Ellison won at the 172-pound classification.

“Honestly that was kind of the expectation was for him to win,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “He’s been wrestling for years, he’s very talented; the expectation for us was that he should win.”

Ellison defeated Purnell Swett’s David Oxendine in the championship match.

“(Oxendine) is a good kid and he’s definitely something to look forward to in the future. He’s learning, he’s developing,” Saunders said. “This last month he’s been able to get more reps on the mat, and he’s looking better and better.”

Lumberton’s Anderson Brayboy finished third in the 128-pound classification and Ben Ervin was fourth at 113 pounds.

The Junior High State Championship, run by NC USA Wrestling, is not sanctioned by the NCHSAA.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.