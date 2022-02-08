Red Devils alum picked to lead football program

RED SPRINGS — Conversations began many months ago between former Red Springs football coach Lawrence Ches and Tim Ray, then the head coach at Goldsboro, about Ray coming to his alma mater to work under Ches as defensive coordinator. Ray couldn’t have imagined that by early February he’d be the Red Devils’ head coach.

After the conclusion of last season, Ray agreed to come home to Red Springs; Ches had approached Ray last summer and Ray decided to play out the 2021 season at Goldsboro before making a move.

Ches left the Red Springs program in mid-January to become head coach at Heide Trask. Tuesday, Ray was named the new head coach of the Red Devils, athletic director Glenn Patterson announced.

“It was an option for me to come back; at the end of the season me and Ches had a conversation and I told him if he could get me in the building I was willing to come here and help him during this next season,” Ray said. “Things played out the way they played out.”

“We looked at some applications and (Red Springs principal Jamal) Campbell and I made the decision that Tim was the best fit for the job, so we reached out to him and he accepted,” Patterson Sr. said. “We’re glad to have him back home. He’s a product of Red Springs.”

Ray, a 2011 Red Springs graduate, is excited about the chance to return home and coach, saying he hopes to provide stability for the Red Devils program.

“A big thing for Red Springs (when I was a student) was coaches and stability; we didn’t have stability,” Ray said. “A lot of people lost trust in the game and lost love in the game, once you get to high school and get the turnover of coaches every year. So that’s one thing I want to provide here and for the community is stability.”

Ray was Goldsboro’s head coach from 2018-21, compiling an 18-24 overall record with the Cougars and an 8-12 mark in conference play. Goldsboro was 4-7 last season, with a 3-2 conference record, and lost to St. Pauls in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Before becoming head coach at Goldsboro, Ray was the Cougars’ offensive coordinator for one season, with previous one-season stints as an assistant coach at East Columbus and Hillside. He played college baseball at North Carolina Central.

“As a youngster, I was taught and a lot of folks around here were taught, you go out and enhance your skills and knowledge, and then you come back home and bring those skills and knowledge home and you try to make home a success,” Patterson Sr. said. “That’s one of those stories; he ventured out and got some experience.”

Red Springs struggled to a 1-6 record last fall, but Ray hopes to return the Red Devils to the level of success they had in the very recent past — the program won a conference championship in 2019, finishing 9-3 and reaching the second round of the state playoffs, and went 4-2 in the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 season, playing a de facto conference championship game in the regular-season finale against eventual state runner-up St. Pauls.

“There’s a lot of young guys here,” Ray said. “I think that was a battle that Ches faced, and a lot of teams in the state faced it last year. It’s a very young team so we’ll be getting them in the mindset of what it takes, because a lot of these guys have not had a (normal) offseason in high school.

“(We’re) trying to get these guys better each day, and not only on the football field, but building their character and building them for the community. That’s my main principle as a coach is building character and building young men for a community; of course when you do that, winning ballgames will follow, that’s for sure.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.