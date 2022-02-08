SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fairmont native William McGirt is in the field for the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open.

The tournament starts Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz. McGirt will tee off on hole No. 10 at 2:35 p.m. ET, paired with Kevin Chappell and Hudson Swafford, who won three weeks ago at The American Express. The trio tee off at 10:10 a.m. ET Friday on hole No. 1.

McGirt has made eight starts in the event, finishing in the top 32 in six starts and the top 25 in five, with a high finish of 19th in 2014. He has missed the cut in his last two appearances, in 2018 and 2021.

McGirt has a 69.39 career scoring average at TPC Scottsdale, a par-71 layout designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish.

This will be McGirt’s second start of the calendar year 2022 after a missed cut Jan. 13-14 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He is making his sixth start of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, with two made cuts.

This is the 18th start of McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension; he has earned 64 of the 375 FedExCup points needed by the end of the extension to maintain his PGA Tour playing status.

Other notable players in the field include three of the top four in the Official World Golf Ranking — Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay — along with Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, who finished second in last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and defending champion Brooks Koepka.