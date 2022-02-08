FAYETTEVILLE — After a 27-point loss the first time the teams met, the Lumberton boys basketball team defeated Seventy-First 60-55 Tuesday.

The win pulls Lumberton even with Seventy-First for the United-8 Conference lead with two games remaining.

Lumberton (17-4, 10-2 United-8) trailed 17-15 after the first quarter and 38-28 at halftime. The Pirates outscored Seventy-First (17-4, 10-2 United-8) 19-11 in the third quarter to pull to a 49-47 deficit entering the fourth, then outscored the Falcons 13-6 in the final period.

J.B. Brockington recorded a triple-double for Lumberton with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Cobe Oxendine had 17 points, including three second-half triples. Angel Bowie scored 14 points and Tre Lewis had 12 for Lumberton.

Xavier Tubbs-Matthews led Seventy-First with 27 points, though he was held scoreless in the fourth. Jared Davis had 10 points for the Falcons.

The Pirates host Cape Fear Thursday and Purnell Swett Friday.

Lady Pirates fall to Falcons

The Lumberton girls basketball team dropped a 63-45 road decision to Seventy-First in United-8 play Tuesday.

Seventy-First (15-6, 8-4 United-8) led Lumberton (8-12, 5-7 United-8) 19-15 after the first quarter and 31-24 at halftime; the Falcons outscored the Pirates 20-8 in the third to take a 51-32 lead to the fourth.

Kyliegh Goode led Seventy-First with 24 points and Danae Hawkins scored 18.

Gabby Locklear scored a career-high 17 points for Lumberton. Sydney Jacobs had 10 points and eight rebounds and La’Kayia Hunt and Carly Hammonds each scored seven points.

The Lady Pirates host Purnell Swett Friday before playing a makeup game with Cape Fear Saturday at home.

Rams boys top Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned an 80-43 home win over Douglas Byrd Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (8-11, 4-8 United-8) went on a 16-0 run over four minutes of the second quarter to take a 36-12 lead. A 10-0 run in the third quarter stretched the Rams’ lead to 51-22.

Garyen Maynor led Purnell Swett with 28 points and Cale Harris netted 11.

Darnell Hinson scored 15 points and Toney Lindsey-Snow had 10 for Douglas Byrd (0-21, 0-13 United-8).

The Rams play at Gray’s Creek Wednesday and at Lumberton Friday.

Lady Rams fly past Eagles

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team moved one step closer to a perfect regular season with a 64-23 home win over Douglas Byrd Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (19-0, 12-0 United-8) led Douglas Byrd (1-19, 0-13 United-8) 16-7 after the first quarter, 33-13 at halftime and 54-19 at the end of the third.

Kylie Chavis scored 21 points for the Rams, Nyla Mitchell had 11 and Nyla Mitchell added 10.

Desaya Ellis led Douglas Byrd with seven points.