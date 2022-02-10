The Public Schools of Robeson County’s boys and girls middle school basketball championships are set, with the St. Pauls and Lumberton Junior High boys teams and South Robeson and Pembroke girls teams advancing with wins in Wednesday’s semifinals.

The girls championship will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pembroke Middle School, with the boys game to follow at about 5:15 p.m.

St. Pauls’ boys won 36-18 over Fairmont.

Tyson Thompson scored 16 points and Jay Purcell had 12 for St. Pauls.

Lumberton Junior High defeated the Littlefield boys 53-48 in overtime.

Amare Jones led LJHS with 22 points and Israel Perkins and Jacob McCollum each scored nine.

Mason West scored 22 points for Littlefield and Collin Locklear had 12.

South Robeson’s girls earned a 38-20 win over St. Pauls; South Robeson led 13-4 after the first quarter and 16-8 at halftime before holding St. Pauls scoreless in the third for a 26-8 lead.

Yasmin Quick scored 17 points, Aliyah Duran had 11 points with nine rebounds and Derriona Sinclair added seven points with 13 rebounds for South Robeson.

Zykadria Cox led St. Pauls with eight points and Angel Purcell had six points with 14 rebounds.

The Pembroke girls team beat Littlefield 38-17.

Cameron Locklear scored 15 points, Jadya Dial had seven and Nylah Johnson added six for Pembroke.

Marseaunna Docker led Littlefield with eight points.