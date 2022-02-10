RED SPRINGS — Without one of its best players all night, and with another sidelined in the second half, the Red Springs boys basketball team needed someone to step up Wednesday.

Jamey Tedder did figuratively throughout the game — and literally as he stepped up to the foul line in the final minute — scoring 14 points with four late free throws to lead the Red Devils to a 47-45 win over Fairmont.

“Guys stepped up. Everybody that went in stepped up,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “Our guys fought through adversity, we lost one of our star players. We let adversity beat us last week; it’s time to beat adversity and man up, and find a way to win. That’s what winners do.”

After Fairmont’s Gabriel Washington tied the game at 45-45 on a layup with 10 seconds remaining, Tedder drove into the lane and was fouled with one second on the clock. He made both free throws and an 80-foot shot attempt by Fairmont fell short as time expired.

“We were practicing free throws all week,” Tedder said. “Coach said free throws win games. I just knew I had to hit them to win the game.”

Tedder also hit two free throws with 28 seconds left — after a foul right in front of the Fairmont bench that the Golden Tornadoes found objectionable — to take a 45-43 lead.

“Our guys fought too hard to get back in the game, to lose a game like that, because of some terrible officiating,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “I’m going to say that, because it was, it was right in front of my face.”

Tedder played heavier minutes with increased ball-handling roles due to key absences of Red Devil guards Kaedon Porter for the entire game and Noah Chavis in the second half.

“He played great,” Patterson Jr. said. “He played the entire game, and played like that, when he isn’t accustomed to getting those types of minutes or being the primary ball handler.”

“(I had to step up) a whole bunch,” Tedder said. “I had to handle pressure, had to dribble the ball. Had to handle the (point).”

Red Springs (13-10, 8-3 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 33-25 with 49 seconds left in the third quarter before Fairmont (7-12, 5-6 Southeastern) used a 15-3 run to take a 40-36 lead with 5:59 to go; that run included a team-high 11 points from Derrick Baker, who didn’t score until the 2:51 mark of the third quarter.

“He’s really not an offensive player,” McNair said. “He came in and did some big things, and he did a good job of guarding Tedder. He played his butt off, he put us in a position to win this game.”

The teams exchanged baskets before a Carnelius Manning 3-pointer with 4:40 left pulled Red Springs within a point at 42-41. Kohnner Oxendine hit a putback with 2:20 to play for a 43-42 lead; Tyrus Morris hit a free throw for Fairmont to tie the game with 1:25 remaining.

“I told the guys, you’ve got to find a way,” Patterson Jr. said. “Once we do what we do, which is run our offense, we’re best when we run our sets. I told them, (Fairmont) is struggling against our zone; stop being so scared and shaking with the ball when they’re pressing us. Our guys did a great job in the fourth quarter controlling it, at the end, at the right time.”

The Red Devils took a 14-4 lead early in the second quarter, behind seven first-half points from Tedder and nine from Oxendine, who finished with 13 points.

“Kohnner’s been playing great all conference (schedule),” Patterson Jr. said. “The beginning of the year he wasn’t doing too good, so we benched him; we started bringing him off the bench and he started finding his way, and he’s been playing consistently.”

Fairmont closed the first half with a 9-2 run to pull within a 21-17 margin at halftime, then scored back-to-back baskets by Morris and Cameron Sweat, who had eight total points, to start the second half that tied the score at 21-21. Red Springs answered with a 12-4 run to take its 33-25 lead.

“I was proud of the way they fought back; they didn’t lay down like they did (Tuesday) at St. Pauls,” McNair said. “They came in with the intention of winning this game and keeping the season going.”

Red Springs hosts St. Pauls on Friday and currently sits tied for second with East Bladen in the Southeastern standings.

“Throw out the records, it’s almost like Carolina-Duke — that game, records don’t matter,” Patterson Jr. said. “We have more to play for than they do, because they already locked up the conference championship, but the rivalry, senior night, trying to get second place, better playoff seed, it’s a lot, so we’re just going to go give it our all, give it our best shot and just see what they can do.”

Fairmont hosts Midway with the Golden Tornadoes squarely on the state playoff bubble entering the regular-season finale, with the conference tournament next week.

“What you saw the second half, that’s going to be more of what you see,” McNair said. “We’re not sitting back on anybody. We’ve got to go for broke now.”

Lady Tornadoes win in defensive struggle

In a game that both teams struggled to find baskets, the Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 40-14 win at Red Springs Wednesday.

“Defense has never really been the problem; the problem has always been are we patient enough to execute on the other end,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “They communicated a lot throughout on the defensive end. In order to sustain, we’ve got to find a way to get better on the offensive side.”

Red Springs (8-15, 4-7 Southeastern) led 2-1 six minutes into the game and the teams were tied at 5-5 after the first quarter; Fairmont (13-8, 7-4 Southeastern) took a 16-7 lead by halftime.

Fairmont led 33-9 at the end of the third, posting its best offensive quarter of the night while holding Red Springs to two points.

“We are not really an offensive-minded team, we’re more of a defensive team, but our problem is if we’re going to be a defensive team we need to learn how to turn defense into offense,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “We haven’t really got there yet; that comes with growth with the program.”

Amyrikal Vaught scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and six steals for Fairmont and Haley George had six points with four steals. Niah Smith grabbed seven steals.

Monica Washington led Red Springs with six points.

The Golden Tornaodes beat the Red Devils for the third time this season, and the seventh straight overall, after a 49-22 win on Dec. 18 and a 60-20 victory last Friday.

Purnell Swett sweeps Gray’s Creek

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 67-41 win at Gray’s Creek Wednesday.

Purnell Swett (9-11, 5-8 United-8 Conference) held Gray’s Creek (6-14, 4-9 United-8) to six points in the second quarter and five in the fourth. The second-quarter defense turned a 17-14 Gray’s Creek lead entering the period into a 29-23 Rams lead at halftime. After Purnell Swett led 53-36 at the end of the third, the Rams extended their lead with a 16-5 fourth-quarter advantage.

Ethan Brewington led Purnell Swett with 14 points; Garyen Maynor scored 12 points and Zamarion Davis and Josiah Brooks each had 11.

Xzavier Thaggard scored 15 points to lead Gray’s Creek.

In the girls game, the Lady Rams improved to 20-0 overall and 13-0 in United-8 play with a 58-17 win over Gray’s Creek.

The Rams play Friday at Lumberton.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.