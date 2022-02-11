LUMBERTON — For all that the Lumberton boys basketball program accomplished in its first two seasons under Bryant Edwards — including back-to-back runs to the 4A East Regional final and the 2020 co-state championship — the Pirates have yet to win a conference championship, regular season or tournament, in the coach’s tenure.

A win Tuesday at Seventy-First put the Pirates in position to win a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season title and enter next week’s conference tournament as the No. 1 seed if they won their last two regular-season games.

But after a 62-51 loss to Cape Fear Thursday, the Pirates will likely have to wait some more to claim a conference crown.

“We came out flat, as flat as you can get,” Edwards said. “It wasn’t because fatigue, it wasn’t because they were tired from the Seventy-First game, it wasn’t because of anything of that sort; our guys were treated our guys were properly rested. It was just lack of effort, lack of energy, that’s all it was. To be honest with you, I put that one on me.”

Lumberton (17-5, 10-3 United-8) trailed 34-25 at halftime and 37-25 after the first two possessions of the third quarter, but closed to 38-33 with 4:21 left in the third with an 8-1 run keyed by four points each from Tre Lewis and Cobe Oxendine.

But the Pirates scored one basket over the final 4:21 of the period, and a 9-0 run gave Cape Fear (13-7, 10-3 United-8) a 47-33 lead with 1:46 on the clock.

Another spurt of six straight points to end the third and start the fourth pulled the Pirates to a 47-39 deficit. But the Colts’ Masaun Bryant hit a 3-pointer — one of his six — to spark a 10-2 run, giving them a 57-41 lead, their largest, with 3:35 to go. The Pirates were never within single digits again.

“There were spurts,” Edwards said. “J.B. (Brockington) made some tough decisions tonight a couple times offensively with the ball, but I can’t complain about him because he took the toughest assignment defensively, he took the toughest assignment offensively. Our main guys who produce just did not show up tonight.”

The first half turned on a stretch of just over one minute to end the first quarter and start the second. Lumberton took an 11-9 lead when Oxendine hit a jumper with six seconds left in the first quarter before Bryant beat the buzzer from 40 feet for a 12-11 lead to end the period. Bryant then hit three baskets, including two triples, in the first minute of the second quarter — a personal 11-0 run — for a 20-11 lead.

Two Brockington triples pulled Lumberton to a 23-19 deficit; a Jeremiah Melvin 3-pointer and another trey for Bryant helped extend the Colts’ lead back out to 33-22 with 2:15 left in the half. Cape Fear hit seven 3-pointers in the first half.

“They’re a really good shooting team, now; they had 11 or 12 3s when they beat Seventy-First,” Edwards said. “They’re a team that can be really hot or really cold, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. We got the best version of it tonight, and on top of them hitting shots they just outplayed us. They wanted it more; they beat us on the 50-50 balls, they beat us on the glass, offensive rebounds, we had more turnovers than we had, they (got) more loose balls than we had.”

Bryant finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, Melvin had 14 points with 12 rebounds and R.J. McDonald had 13 points for Cape Fear.

Oxendine led Lumberton with 14 points and Brockington, Lewis and Angel Bowie each scored 10; Lewis had 10 rebounds and Brockington grabbed eight.

With the Pirates’ conference championship hopes likely gone — Seventy-First falling into a share of the title would take a historically-big upset Friday by Douglas Byrd — the Pirates will still be playing for bragging right sin Friday’s rivalry game against Purnell Swett; the girls game tips off at 6 p.m. at Lumberton and the boys game follows at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“We better dig deep and figure out who we really are,” Edwards said. “We know our identity; tonight’s definitely not who we are. We’ve just got to — I hate to say ‘we need that loss’; I thought we had already been through this. But we’ll bounce back and hopefully put on a better show than we did tonight for everybody to come and watch.”

