The eyes of the world will be on a stadium near Los Angeles on Sunday night as, for the 56th time, the NFL decides its champion in the biggest event on the American sports calendar.

The Cincinnati Bengals, a Cinderella team, and the Los Angeles Rams, who many saw as the preseason favorites, will meet in the Super Bowl for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy at night’s end. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., though NBC will be on the air many hours before that.

This marks the first time both Super Bowl participants were seeded at No. 4 or lower in their respective conference. The Bengals in particular have had an improbable road to get here, beating the No. 1-seed Tennessee Titans and the No. 2-seed Kansas City Chiefs, with both games on the road and both featuring game-winning field goals on the final play. Cincinnati came back from a 21-3 deficit to beat the heavily-favored Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship, reaching their first Super Bowl since 1988.

As Los Angeles, which hosted Super Bowl I, hosts for the eighth time, a team will play the Super Bowl in its home stadium for the second straight — that had never happened before last year — when the Rams take the SoFi Stadium field Sunday night. The Rams are four-point favorites Sunday after beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship; they lost Super Bowl LIII to New England three years ago, 13-3, and have the experience edge over a younger Cincinnati team.

Eight players on the Bengals roster played college football in North Carolina — tight end Scotty Washington and safety Jessie Bates III went to Wake Forest, defensive tackle B.J. Hill and linebacker Jermaine Pratt played at N.C. State, offensive guard D’Ante Smith attended East Carolina, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi went to Charlotte, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither attended Appalachian State and cornerback John Brannon played at Western Carolina. Rams backup quarterback John Wolford, from Wake Forest, is Los Angeles’ only North Carolina collegian.

There are, as always, plenty of opinions to go around about which team will come out on top — including within Robeson County.

Here are Super Bowl picks from several prominent individuals from the local football community, from coaches to someone who was playing in the big game nine years ago:

Vonta Leach, Robeson County native and Super Bowl XLVII champion

“I’m going with Cincinnati. To get there they beat the No. 1 and No. 2 seed. Maybe it’s just time for them; I think the timing is right and all the chips are falling in place for them. They’re playing some good football. Bengals 21, Rams 17.”

Shane Richardson, UNCP head coach

“Rams will win. They have multiple players that are the best at their positions in the league. A seasoned veteran QB. Too much firepower. The head coach has been there before as well. (Quarterback Matthew) Stafford is destined to be rewarded a Super Bowl victory after having sacrificed so many years with Detroit as not ever really having a chance — coming from a Lions fan.”

Lonnie Cox, Fairmont head coach

“Both the Rams and the Bengals have been in a lot of shootouts this season, but I think that this game will be decided solely in the trenches. While it has been both exciting and a pleasant surprise to see the tandem of (Bengals quarterback) Joe Burrow and (wide receiver) Ja’marr Chase compete at such a high level this season, I do not believe they have dealt with the pressure from the caliber of defensive lineman such as that of (Rams defensive lineman) Aaron Donald. This does not bare well for Burrow or the Bengals, a team that may have one of the weakest offensive lines in the NFL. Rams 30, Bengals 14.”

Adam Deese, Lumberton head coach

“L.A. has all the tools and capabilities to control the line of scrimmage and attack the Bengals vertically. On paper this looks like a no-brainer pick, but an underdog mentality and playing with nothing to lose can derail a train. Cincinnati’s offensive line needs to play lights out and limit Donald and (Rams linebacker Von) Miller and I’m believing they do just enough to give Burrow enough opportunities to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl on an (Evan) McPherson kick at the end. Bengals 27, Rams 24.”

Stephen Roberson, Purnell Swett head coach

“I am going to predict the Rams will win. I think the Rams defensively can make the Bengals one-dimensional. However, if the Bengals can force a few turnovers they are offensively explosive enough to pull off the upset.”

Tim Ray, Red Springs head coach

“L.A. Rams. Burrow has been running around these defenses all playoffs. I don’t see that happening with L.A.’s D-line.”

Mike Setzer, St. Pauls head coach

“I’m going to go with the Rams, because of some of the older guys, more-experienced guys. That’s my take on it. 27-17 Rams.”

Chris Stiles, The Robesonian sports editor

“This matchup feels fresher than some others recently, which I’m excited about. Both teams have tons of playmakers on both sides of the ball, but the Rams are the most talented roster in the NFL top to bottom. Someone nobody else has mentioned by name is Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who had a record-setting season. I think he’ll make some key plays Sunday. I expect a close game with the Rams pulling out the win. Rams 34, Bengals 31.”