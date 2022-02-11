SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A birdie-free round Friday resulted in a missed cut for Fairmont native William McGirt in the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open.

McGirt shot a 2-over 73 in both the first and second rounds of the event and finished Friday’s round six strokes off the cut line.

McGirt made three birdies and five bogeys in Thursday’s opening round. Friday he made 16 pars and two bogeys, at holes No. 6 and 15.

This is the 18th start of McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension on the PGA Tour. He has earned 64 of the 375 FedExCup points required by the end of his extension to maintain his Tour playing status. He is not in the field for next week’s Genesis Invitational, a limited-field event.

Sahith Theegala holds a two-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, with Patrick Cantlay in fourth three strokes back.