Lady Rams beat Lumberton, finish undefeated regular season

Members of the Purnell Swett basketball team celebrate after a made basket during Friday’s game at Lumberton. The Rams completed an undefeated regular season with the win.

LUMBERTON — There was a time that the Purnell Swett girls basketball program won four games in a season — none in conference play — and languished in the cellar of Robeson County basketball.

It wasn’t even that long ago; the current senior class, including starters Chloe Locklear and Josey Locklear, were students at the school then, as freshmen.

At the time the thought of Purnell Swett winning 21 games in a season was a pipe dream. But a rapid turnaround, which began over the last two seasons and has continued this season under first-year coach Kalen Eddings, came to a grand culmination Friday as the Rams completed a perfect regular season by defeating Lumberton 73-34.

“As a freshman I always hoped that we would get there, but my confidence was low. Now it’s like, from where we came from to where we are now, it’s great to see the growth of the program,” Chloe Locklear said.

“I don’t want to say I didn’t think they could do this; it’s not that they weren’t capable, but basketball’s just a hard game and to do it that many times in a row, and then to do it the way you do it — the closest game all year was nine points to St. Pauls,” Eddings said. “It’s not me, it’s them, and they just continue to execute and do what we ask. They’re wicked, man.”

The Rams’ 21 regular-season wins are a school record, surpassing the 1995-96 team, which also won the program’s last conference championship before this season.

The Rams are one of seven undefeated girls basketball teams in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, and join Northern Guilford as the only perfect teams at the 4A level.

The road to Friday’s accomplishment for Purnell Swett (21-0, 14-0 United-8 Conference) started with 15-10 and 8-6 campaigns in the last two seasons, led by former head coach Jonathan Efird; both seasons ended in first-round playoff losses.

This season, juniors Kylie Chavis, Natalie Evington and Nyla Mitchell and seniors Josey Locklear and Chloe Locklear have been the consistent starting five through the historic campaign. Chavis, who entered Friday averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, scored 24 points in Friday’s win.

“To me that’s the highlight of the whole time that I’ve been here,” Chavis said. “Nyla’s defense, Natalie’s shooting, Josey’s rebounding and Chloe’s midrange have really helped us a lot. Since my freshman year I can tell that we’ve improved a lot.”

Evington scored 13 points and Mitchell had 12 for Purnell Swett.

Friday’s regular-season finale was never really in doubt, but a run over the last 5:02 of the first half created permanent separation for the Lady Rams. After a 7-3 spurt favoring Lumberton (8-13, 5-8 United-8) made it a 23-17 game, Purnell Swett closed the half with a 19-3 run to take a 42-20 lead at halftime. Nyla Mitchell had nine points and Kylie Chavis had five during the run.

“I challenged (Mitchell) a little in the first quarter; she missed some shots back to back to back, and I got on her butt,” Eddings said. “I told the team at halftime, whatever I said to Nyla I want y’all to say it to her when we start our next game. She just turned it up; it was unbelievable to watch.”

“We played tough half-court defense in the first half, and we were talking, we were moving,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “I was really pleased with our effort. But a defensive possession ends in a rebound, and when you’re not rebounding, you’re giving up over 10 offensive rebounds in a half, it’s going to hurt you.”

Purnell Swett started the second half on a 26-4 run, increasing its lead to 68-26 late in the third quarter.

Carly Hammonds led Lumberton with 18 points.

The Rams now turn their attention to the conference tournament, where they will host Douglas Byrd in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“It feels good turning the tables and turning around the program to be different,” Evington said. “We just know we’re not finished, so we’ve just got to stay focused and get ready for the work ahead of us.”

“I know as a team we’ve accomplished about two of our goals,” Chavis said. “We’ve gone undefeated in the season and won the (Robeson County) Shootout. We’re trying to win the conference tournament, and then make a run in the state playoffs. We’re trying to get those rings.”

Lumberton has one more regular-season game, a makeup game with Cape Fear, scheduled for noon Saturday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]robesonian.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.