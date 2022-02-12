Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington (1) looks to attempt a shot in mid-air as Purnell Swett’s Josiah Brooks, left, defends during Friday’s game at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Fresh off the disappointment of Thursday’s loss to Cape Fear — one which took away their chance for a United-8 Conference championship — the Lumberton basketball team responded with a more energetic performance, fueled by a capacity crowd, against rival Purnell Swett.

The result was an 82-63 Pirates win.

“Much-needed bounceback,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “I like the quick turnaround, after a very disappointing, hard loss last night. The atmosphere was great tonight; the community support from both programs was great tonight. It was a true Purnell-Lumberton rivalry that we like to see. To get a win tonight, that was a good bounce-back leading into next week.”

J.B. Brockington recorded his fifth triple-double of the season for Lumberton with 11 points, 16 assists and 17 rebounds.

“I told them we had to cut the head of the snake and that was to get J.B. under control,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “His best asset, he’s a great passer, he gets in and gets everybody in the flow, and we just couldn’t contain him.”

Tied 17-17 after the first quarter, Lumberton (18-5, 11-3 United-8 Conference) outscored Purnell Swett (9-12, 5-9 United-8) 26-13 in the second quarter to take a 43-30 halftime lead. This included a 11-1 run by the Pirates in the middle part of the period that stretched a 26-24 lead to 37-25.

The entire quarter was fueled by the play of Tre Lewis, with six baskets in the period; he finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

“It was all just energy,” Lewis said. “Coach was telling me to run, just run, and the ball will find me. It all started with our pregame. We went hard. All we needed was energy; we pushed it out and we got the dub.”

“His presence tonight was much-needed,” Edwards said. “For him to come out tonight and play with that sort of aggressiveness and that sort of passion, that’s a good sign leading into next week hopefully. We’ll take that and we’ll build from it.”

Purnell Swett got the lead down to 47-39 after Ethan Brewington hit a 3-pointer with 3:48 left in the third, but the Pirates finished the quarter with a 9-2 run, including two 3-pointers from Cobe Oxendine, for a 56-41 lead entering the fourth.

Lumberton gradually increased its lead in the fourth, leading 77-56 with 1:54 remaining.

Both teams shot the ball well from the perimeter; the Rams stayed in the game as long as they did because of their 3-point shooting.

“They’ve won 18 games for a reason, and they didn’t shoot the ball last night but they shot it well tonight,” Sampson said. “You’ve got to close out on Cobe, you’ve got to find their shooters. I’m not blaming our effort, just a little execution at times.”

Purnell Swett hit 11 triples for the game, including seven in the first half. Josiah Brooks, who had 11 points, had three 3s and Connor Harris, who had 12 points, and Ethan Brewington, who scored 11, each had two triples.

“Props to them, they shot the ball really well from the perimeter,” Edwards said. “They were 7-for-15 from the 3-point line in the first half. They didn’t shoot it as good in the second half, but they still made quite a few shots in the second half. They made 10-plus 3s; that’s a solid night offensively, it doesn’t matter what you do.”

Oxendine finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Lumberton and Jacob Hammonds had 12 points and four assists.

The teams will meet again Monday in the first round of the United-8 Conference Tournament at 6 p.m. at Cape Fear.

“We’ll practice tomorrow and try to get better, and we’ve got to come back and do it again,” Sampson said. “These guys know each other, and it’s always a good rivalry, so I’m expecting another good crowd Monday.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.