RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls boys basketball team completed a perfect conference slate Friday with a 57-42 win at Red Springs.

St. Pauls (17-5, 12-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 11-8 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime, using an 18-10 second-quarter advantage to increase its lead. The Bulldogs led 38-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Jeyvian Tatum scored 18 points for St. Pauls and Josh Henderson had 17.

Red Springs (13-11, 8-4 Southeastern) was led by Kaedon Porter with 15 points and Colton Locklear with eight.

Red Springs hosts Midway in the first round of the Southeastern’s conference tournament; St. Pauls has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Fairmont-West Bladen in Thursday’s semifinal round.

Lady Bulldogs beat Red Devils

The St. Pauls girls basketball team entered Friday having clinched a third-consecutive conference title, but with a win over Red Springs the Bulldogs finished an undefeated run through its conference schedule for the third straight season.

The Bulldogs beat the Red Devils 58-30.

St. Pauls (21-1, 12-0 Southeastern) was led by Taliya Council with 16 points and nine rebounds; Jashontae Harris scored 10 points with five steals, Jakieya Thompson had eight points, 11 assists and six steals and Tamyra Council scored eight points with 13 rebounds.

Red Springs is 8-16 overall and 4-8 in Southeastern play.

Red Springs hosts Midway in the first round of the Southeastern’s conference tournament; the winner of that game will face St. Pauls, which has a first-round bye, in Wednesday’s semifinal round.

Fairmont sweeps Midway

Strong showings in the second and fourth quarters allowed the Fairmont girls basketball team to pull away from Midway in a 50-30 home win Friday.

Fairmont (14-8, 8-4 Southeastern) led 12-11 after the first quarter before the Golden Tornadoes outscored Midway (8-14, 2-10 Southeastern) 16-7 in the second period for a 28-18 halftime lead. Leading 38-26 going to the fourth, Fairmont held a 12-4 edge in the final period.

Amyrikal Vaught scored 13 points with 11 rebounds for Fairmont and Haley George had 12 points, four assists and five steals.

Morgan Williams led Midway with nine points.

In the boys game, Fairmont won 62-49, led by 10 points each from Walker Chavis and John Poe.

Both the Fairmont boys and girls will host West Bladen in the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament Monday.