PEMBROKE — It’s a saying that’s probably as old as basketball itself: the game’s easier when the ball goes in the basket.

By that token, the first half of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s women’s basketball game against visiting Belmont Abbey was a struggle — but the game came easier in the second half, and particularly the third quarter.

The Lady Braves made six of their first seven shots out of the halftime break, made four of their five 3-point attempts in the period and used the hot streak to build a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 61-57 victory.

“And they actually hit a few shots, but we were much more efficient the first part of the third quarter,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “That was big because the first half was such a grind. Nobody could score. We executed some stuff and then we made some shots, and got some confidence offensively and got some separation, and pretty much kept that separation all the way until those back-to-back 3s that tightened it up a little bit.”

UNCP (15-8, 13-6 Conference Carolinas) led 22-20 at halftime and 24-23 a minute into the third quarter before the stellar shooting stretch keyed a 13-4 run that gave the Braves a 37-27 lead, their largest of the game. Courtney Smith, Alcenia Purnell and Naomi Gilbert all had 3-pointers during the run and Courtney Smith and Tiara Williams each hit layups.

“I think the competition in practice allows us and helps us to knock the 3s down,” Courtney Smith said. “In practice everybody hits them, so that’s just helping us in games.”

Belmont Abbey (15-7, 13-5 CC), which had won 10 of its previous 11 games, closed to a 41-37 gap with 2:04 left in the third and UNCP led 45-38 at the end of the period.

UNCP’s lead hovered between five and nine points for most of the fourth and the Braves led 58-50 with 3:11 remaining before a two-plus-minute stretch without a basket for either side. Jo Snow, who scored 17 points, hit a free throw for Belmont Abbey with 1:02 remaining then hit 3-pointers with 40 seconds and 11 seconds on the clock to make it 59-57. Tiara Williams hit two free throws to extend the Braves’ lead back to two possessions in the final seconds.

We kind of held on down the stretch; we missed a couple free throws and had a couple turnovers that put the game on the line, but we stepped up and made free throws when we needed to,” Haskins said. “It’s a good win; I thought we gutted it out the whole time, played hard and did some good things.”

UNCP shot 31.8% (7-for-22) in the first half and Belmont Abbey shot 25.0% (8-for-32). UNCP led nearly all of the half, but never by more than six points; the Braves held a 12-8 advantage after the first quarter before holding their two-point halftime lead.

A key individual matchup was between Gabby Smith, who led UNCP with 16 points, and Brittany Autry, who scored 19 points with 13 rebounds for Belmont Abbey.

“I’ve said it before, I love going up against people; great matchups motivate me even more to go harder,” Gabby Smith said. “Knowing that and coming into that, just being ready for whatever she was going to give and give her back the same energy, that was really my mentality for today.”

Courtney Smith scored 15 points and Alcenia Purnell had 13 points with three assists for UNCP. Zaria Clark grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

With five regular-season games remaining, the Braves have won four of their last five entering Wednesday’s game against Mount Olive, who sits second in Conference Carolinas.

“(It’s) positive momentum, and that makes it a huge game Wednesday against Mount Olive, coming in here,” Haskins said.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.