Lumberton’s Jackson Buck stands on the podium after winning the 4A Mideast Regional championship for the 152-pound classification Saturday in Southern Pines.

SOUTHERN PINES — Seven Lumberton wrestlers advanced to the state championship meet, Jackson Buck became a regional champion and the Pirates team took second place at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional held Friday and Saturday in Southern Pines.

In addition to Buck, Lumberton’s Makya Kerns, Matthew Foil, Quintez Shipman, Bernis Holmes, Zyeal Lloyd and James Ellison each finished in the top four in their weight class to qualify for the state tourament, which will start Thursday in Greensboro.

Behind those seven grapplers, Lumberton earned 142 points in the team competition to finish runner-up behind Pinecrest, which dominated the field with 203.5 points. Cary, which beat Lumberton in the first round of the dual-team state playoffs on Jan. 31, finished third with 106.

“We took 11 guys; that’s a pretty big feat,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “There were a lot of teams that had more guys they brought, and we still beat them out; that’s a testament to those guys who were state qualifiers making it all the way to the finals, and some of our guys that maybe didn’t make it but they picked up some wins on the back end. It shows the effort our kids put into the tournament.”

Buck, who is 41-1 for the season, won all four of his matches by either fall or technical fall en route to the regional title in the 152-pound classification; he beat East Chapel Hill’s Adrian Hito, Overhills’ Matthew Schnieder and Pinecrest’s Cooper Ogden to reach the final before a second-round pin of Hoke County’s Cedric Griffin Jr. clinched the championship, a season removed from Buck’s second-place regional finish as a freshman.

“This is something Jackson’s been training for, so it’s expected,” Bell said. “He had a good tournament; he dominated in the finals against the Hoke County kid, so we’re looking at having a good run here in the state tournament this year.”

Three more Pirates reached championship matches and finished second. Kerns lost to Jack Britt’s Justin Travers by fall in the final at 113, matching his runner-up regional finish last year. Foil finished second at 138, losing the title match by 14-7 decision to Hoke County’s Landen Nelson, improving on a third-place regional finish in 2021.

Shipman, a 2021 regional champion, lost the championship match by an 11-3 decision to Pine Forest’s Jacob Green at 195.

Two Pirates took third place; Holmes reached the semifinals at 132, then won his two consolation-round matches including the third-place match over South View’s Greyson Weible by 10-2 decision. Lloyd, at 160, lost in the quarterfinals before winning four consolation-round matches, including the third-place match by 8-7 decision over Holly Springs’ Gavin Draper; Lloyd pinned three competitors in the tournament.

Ellison reached the semifinals before being pinned in that round; he then won a consolation semifinal before falling in the third-place match by 8-0 decision against Jack Britt’s Brion Brunson. He is the third Lumberton freshman to reach states the last two seasons, matching the feat of Buck and Foil last year, after no Pirates freshman had qualified since 2005.

“First and foremost it’s a testament to our youth club, NC Pride. All the guys the past two years, Jackson and Matt and then James this year, are coming from that club,” Bell said. “Now we’re starting to see better-quality wrestling coming into the program earlier on. We’ve been telling James all this year he’s a good wrestler and we’re trying to build up his confidence and try to prove to him that he’s there, he’s already there where he needs to be, he just needs to fine tune some things.”

Seven state qualifiers matches the mark set by Lumberton last season as the most during Bell’s tenure as coach.

“Last year, seven was the most we’d ever taken to states, and we did it again. That’s a big deal,” Bell said. “Our expectations are high; we’re training and looking to put people on the podium. It’s the state tournament so anything’s possible. Our guys are going to train hard. We’re going to get up there on Thursday and we’re going to give it our best shot. The goal is to get people on the podium.”

Four more wrestlers from Lumberton competed in the regional and did not advance to states. Tristan Rodriguez reached the consolation third round at 145; Anderson Brayboy at 126 and Casey Hardin at 285 each reached the consolation second round; and Ben Peterson at 182 lost both of his matches.

Five wrestlers from Purnell Swett also competed in the regional; none advanced to the state tournament.

The Rams’ best result came from Maddox Hunt and Asa Locklear, who each reached the consolation semifinals, one match away from state tournament qualification. Hunt, at 138, lost to Pinecrest’s Devin Kissinger in that round and Locklear, at 285, lost to Jack Britt’s Amarie Daniels.

Carter Oxendine reached the consolation third round at 182, David Oxendine reached the consolation second round at 170, and Christian Steen lost both his matches at 220.

Purnell Swett finished 20th in the team competition with 25 points.

St. Pauls’ wrestling team also wrestled in a regional over the weekend at the 2A Mideast Regional in Pittsboro.

Damien Dean, at 195, had the best showing for the Bulldogs; he won his first-round match in the championship round and, after losing to eventual regional champion N.C. School of Science and Math’s William McMahon in the quarterfinals, reached the consolation semifinals before being eliminated by Bunn’s Howard Edwards.

Chayton Smiling at 106 and Elizabeth LeVan at 220 each lost both of their matches.

St. Pauls finished 14th in the team competition with eight points.

