RED SPRINGS — A stellar shooting performance from the Red Springs boys basketball team led the Red Devils to a 72-37 win over visiting Midway in the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament Monday.

Third-seeded Red Springs (14-11) hit 12 3-pointers in the win, with three each by Kaedon Porter, Kohnner Oxendine and Keontay Leach.

The Red Devils took a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and a 44-17 lead at halftime. Red Springs led 60-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Porter scored 16 points, Leach had 11 and Jamey Tedder and Kohnner Oxendine each had nine for the Red Devils.

Trey Gregory scored nine points to lead sixth-seeded Midway (8-15), which had 29 turnovers in the game.

Red Springs advances to the tournament’s semifinal round and will host East Bladen on Thursday; the Eagles beat Clinton 52-42 Monday.

Midway girls defeat Red Springs

The Red Springs girls basketball team lost 48-33 to Midway Monday in the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Fifth-seeded Midway (11-12) led 13-7 after the first quarter, 25-11 at halftime and 34-23 at the end of the third.

Monica Washington scored eight points with 15 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Red Springs (8-17); Jocelyn Maynor had six points and five rebounds and Nakira Hunt had six points.

Midway’s Rylie Williams scored 14 points with six rebounds and Morgan Williams scored seven points.

The Raiders will face top-seeded St. Pauls in the tournament semifinals Wednesday at Red Springs.

Red Springs is projected to qualify for the state tournament next week.

Fairmont boys fall to West Bladen

The Fairmont boys basketball team lost 53-50 to West Bladen Monday in the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Fifth-seeded West Bladen (12-12) led 13-5 after the first quarter and 24-11 in the second before a 13-2 run by Fairmont (8-13) brought the Golden Tornadoes to within a 26-24 margin at halftime.

The Knights led 41-37 at the end of the third quarter and held a 52-45 lead during the final period; a 5-0 Fairmont spurt made it 52-50 with 14 seconds to go before Gary Parker hit one free throw and the Golden Tornadoes missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

Gabriel Washington led Fairmont with 14 points, Tyrus Morris scored 13 points with seven rebounds and Isaac McKellar had nine points.

Parker scored 12 points, Savonte Matthews had 11 and Hezekiah Adams added eight for West Bladen, who will face top-seeded St. Pauls in the tournament semifinals Thursday at Red Springs.

Fairmont will await its state playoff fate; the Golden Tornadoes were projected as the second-to-last team in the 2A field by HighSchoolOT.com entering play Monday.

Lady Tornadoes rout Knights

The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 52-17 win over West Bladen Monday, advancing into the semifinals in the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The game was tied 6-6 after the first quarter; third-seeded Fairmont (15-8) took a 19-13 lead at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes outscored sixth-seeded West Bladen (9-13) 23-1 in the third quarter to take a 42-14 lead to the fourth.

West Bladen had one second-half field goal.

Amyrikal Vaught scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for Fairmont, Miah Smith had 11 points and Lakayla Chavis scored 10. Taniya Simms grabbed 14 rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes.

Mallory Bryan and Makayla Wright each scored five points for West Bladen.

Fairmont will face East Bladen, who defeated Clinton 69-51 Monday, in the tournament semifinals Wednesday at Red Springs.