Senior guard becomes Braves’ winningest player

UNC Pembroke head basketball coach Drew Richards, right, presents Tyrell Kirk with a ball, commemorating Kirk becoming the Braves’ all-time winningest player, before Friday’s game against Southern Wesleyan in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — On Valentine’s Day a few years back, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s men’s basketball coaching staff wanted to watch a recruit play in Whiteville, but didn’t want to forget their significant others on the romantic holiday.

So they took their wives out to eat in downtown Whiteville, then went to the game; they were, Braves head coach Drew Richards said, the nicest-dressed people in the gym.

That recruit was Tyrell Kirk, who recently became the Braves’ all-time winningest player. The redshirt-senior has been part of 96 UNCP victories, surpassing the previous mark of 92 set by Brandon Watts.

“It means a lot; when coach recruited me they said it was a strong core,” Kirk said. “I know me, Brandon Watts, all the older guys, Nigel (Grant), all them — it was a winning program, so we’re trying to keep it that way, as far as I can, and staying loyal to it.”

The distinction is fitting for a team-first player like Kirk, who has averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his 116 career games with the Braves.

“Tyrell obviously is as talented a person as has walked in the door at UNCP, but as talented as he is, he’s got no ego,” Richards said. “I think that’s contributed a lot to his success on the court.”

Kirk has been a starter since his freshman season and has logged 3,312 minutes for the team, scoring 1,350 points. He’s felt comfortable on the Pembroke campus ever since he was recruited by former Braves coach Ben Miller and Richards.

“Coach Richards, Coach Miller, they did a good job recruiting me,” Kirk said. “They didn’t miss a game, they came to see me; even if I didn’t have a game they’d just come to see me and I felt like it was true love and that they wanted me here, and I felt comfortable, I felt like it was home.”

Richards, who was Miller’s lead assistant and has been the Braves’ head coach the last two seasons, says Kirk has shown great improvement over his five years in the Braves program.

“I consider him our best perimeter defender now; I wouldn’t have said the same his freshman or sophomore year,” Richards said. “He’s gotten so much stronger than he was. His ability to finish has increased every year, his ability to attack with strength has also increased because of his work in the weight room and dedication to his craft.”

This season Kirk has had extra motivation — playing to honor his mother. Sherry Kirk died on Jan. 12, 2021; Tyrell did not play another game in the 2020-21 season, which the Braves team ultimately opted out of after six games.

For his final college season he changed his jersey number from 10 to 12, commemorating the date Sherry passed, as her memory drives him to play his best each game.

“She was here every game, she was proud of me every game, so I’m just trying to keep that spirit up,” Tyrell Kirk said. “She’s not here in person, but she’s here in spirit. I’m trying to keep that up; I do everything for her, because she was with me by my side throughout the journey — recruitment, everything — so I’m trying to do everything for her.”

Richards believes that Kirk’s experience losing his mother has helped him, 13 months later, to be a better leader.

“I think his leadership has improved so much, and I think going through adversity like that helped him grow as a person and mature, which I think in turn has made him a better leader on the floor for our team,” Richards said.

Kirk, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard, was part of 27- and 21-win seasons his first two years. In his junior season in 2019-20, the Braves won 24 games and the program’s first outright regular-season conference championship; that team included Tyrell Kirk’s older brother Shaun Kirk, who transferred from N.C. State for his final collegiate season to play for the Braves.

“I thank him for that and giving me that experience to play with him one more time before it was all said and done,” Tyrell Kirk said. “Our whole team, we team bonded good, and it just worked out really well and we translated that on the court; that’s why we were so good.”

The NCAA Tournament was canceled that season when the COVID-19 pandemic hit — but the Braves will have another potential opportunity for a deep run in March this season. UNCP is 21-2, leads Conference Carolinas, and has been ranked as high as fifth nationally in a season that includes a 16-game winning streak.

Kirk is averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season; as he and fellow redshirt-seniors Spencer Levi and Deon Berrien come to the end of their UNCP tenures, they hope to finish their careers with more March success, in Conference Carolinas and beyond, to provide a perfect ending.

“Cutting down nets (would be a good way to finish),” Kirk said. “Winning out the regular season, cutting down (the nets) at the conference tournament, going and winning the region, and hopefully winning the championship and cutting down more nets — that’d be a good story.”

