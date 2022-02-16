Pembroke Middle’s Nylah Johnson (24) looks to shoot as South Robeson Intermediate’s Derionna Sinclair, right, defends during Tuesday’s county middle school championship in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — After trailing by five points, Pembroke Middle School’s girls basketball team got back within one in the closing moments of Tuesday’s county middle school championship against South Robeson Intermediate.

Then a sixth-grader stepped up for South Robeson.

Aaliyah Duran hit four free throws in the final minute, creating the separation the Mustangs needed to seal the game in a 27-22 win.

“I’m so proud of our girls, especially our two eighth-grade girls, Yasmin Quick and Samaria McColl,” South Robeson coach Cameron Badgett said. “They were my only two returning girls; everybody else is sixth and seventh graders. Everything they’ve been through with COVID, with hurricanes, missing time in school and stuff like that, I’m really proud of them.”

Duran, who matched Quick to co-lead the Mustangs with eight points each, hit both free-throw attempts with 54 seconds left, and again hit both with 42 seconds left, turning a 23-22 game into a five-point lead for South Robeson.

“Just keep going, keep pushing,” Duran said she was thinking in the final minute. “It was fun that I got to hang out with my girls, and it was all just family at the end.”

“You can look for her playing for Duke or Carolina one day,” Badgett said. “She’s a good student, but not only that, and she’s an even better ballplayer and a good person.”

South Robeson (12-1) led Pembroke (12-2) 19-14 early in the fourth quarter before two Warriors baskets made it 19-18 with 3:20 remaining. McColl and Derionna Sinclair hit baskets to put the Mustangs back up five, 23-18, before two Nylah Johnson layups made it 23-22 with 1:32 to go.

“We got in foul trouble early and it knocked us off our game plan,” Pembroke coach Joey Jacobs said. “Everything turned out good though; good game, good turnout, and I’m proud of our girls. They’ve come a long way from when we first started.”

South Robeson closed the first quarter with a 5-0 run to take a 7-2 lead after the period; the Mustangs led 11-8 at halftime. Pembroke tied the score at 14-14 late in the third before two Quick free throws gave South Robeson a 16-14 lead entering the fourth.

“I think our girls handled the pressure well; at times they couldn’t even hear me because of the crowd,” Badgett said. “They took it upon themselves and they made the plays. It’s everything they did, nothing that I did.”

In addition to Duran and Quick, McColl scored seven points for South Robeson; Sinclair scored four points with eight rebounds.

Johnson led Pembroke with 14 points.

Pembroke, who won the regular-season meeting between the teams by three points, won the regular-season county championship.

“Awesome season,” Jacobs said. “We won the regular (season) conference, the school hadn’t ever won the regular (season) conference before, so that’s something we’re proud of. Made it to the county championship again, for the second time in school history, so we did a really good job.”

