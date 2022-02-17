PEMBROKE — Senior Spencer Levi matched a career-high with 25 points on 12-of-13 shooting to become the 39th member of the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball program’s 1,000-Point Club and lead an impressive offensive charge that led the 9th-ranked Braves past visiting Mount Olive, 101-84, on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The triumph marked the second-straight victory for the Braves (22-2, 18-2 CC) who shot better than 56 percent from the floor against the Trojans, including a 10-for-22 success rate from the perimeter. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Mount Olive (12-12, 11-9) who has now dropped seven of the last eight in the series with the Black & Gold.

The Braves converted on 60 percent of their field goal attempts in the opening half, including a sextet of 3-pointers (10 attempts), to eventually allow them to take a 46-37 advantage into the locker rooms. The visitors hung tough for a good part of the first nine minutes of play, but Jakari Gallon’s tip-in at the 10:24 mark sparked the hosts on a 17-4 run that helped them pull away for good.

UNCP opened the second half with a 13-2 run and eventually stretched its lead out to 20 points, 59-39, after a 3-pointer from Jordan Ratliffe just more than four minutes in. The Black & Gold pushed its lead out to a game-best 25 points, on Spencer Levi’s layup with 10:49 to play, and hit the century mark on Bradlee Haskell’s 3-pointer that made it a 100-79 contest.

Levi cashed in on his 11th double-double of the season, this time pulling down 10 boards and matching a career high with 25 points on 12-of-13 field goal shooting. He has now scored 1,021 points in three-plus seasons in Pembroke. He has now logged 1,515 points over his collegiate career which includes his freshman season at Dallas.

Redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe tallied 19 points in 29 minutes of action, and narrowly missed his first career double-double with nine rebounds as well.

Senior Deon Berrien logged 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while also adding three rebounds and a pair of assists.

The Braves registered a 41-20 advantage in the rebounding column on Wednesday, including 17 offensive boards. It is the third time in the last five games that UNCP has outdone its opponent by 20 or more rebounds.

UNCP is 21-18 all-time against Mount Olive in a series that dates all the way back to the 1985-86 campaign. The Braves are now 10-7 against the Trojans at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

UNCP will open up its last road trip of the season on Saturday when it heads to Due West, S.C., to take on Erskine (4-22, 4-18 CC) in the back half of a 2 p.m. doubleheader inside Belk Arena. The Braves posted a 110-73 home win over the Flying Fleet on November 20 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Braves women’s basketball stays hot, knocks off Mount Olive

Gabby Smith’s layup with 12 seconds remaining helped give the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team a one-point lead as they held on to upset Mount Olive 63-62 on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (16-8, 14-6 CC) marks the third straight win at home and the 16th straight win against Mount Olive in Pembroke. The setback for the Trojans (15-3, 13-3 CC) marks just the second loss when playing in the road this season.

Mount Olive took an 8-4 lead with a trey from Ayonna Cotton with 7:22 on the first-quarter clock, but a quick 7-0 run from UNC Pembroke gave the hosts their first lead, 11-10 at the 3:10 mark. UMO closed out the period on a 7-1 scoring surge to hold a 17-12 lead heading into the second period.

The Trojans took what would be their largest lead of the evening, 23-16, with a running layup in the paint from Sherry Johnson with six minutes remaining in the half. The Braves took a slight 25-24 lead with a fastbreak layup from Courtney Smith with 1:39 on the clock. UNC Pembroke knocked down 50 percent of their shots from the field during the quarter and held a slight 28-26 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

UNCP pushed their lead out to 33-27 with a trey from Alcenia Purnell just two minutes into the second half. UMO tied the score at 33 apiece with an Azariah Fields layup at the 5-1/2 minute mark. A fastbreak layup from Tiara Williams with 40 seconds remaining gave UNCP their largest lead of the night, 48-40, heading into the final stanza.

Kelci Adams drained a three from the corner with 2:25 left in regulation to extend the hosts lead out to 57-52. Mount Olive used an 8-0 scoring surge to regain a 60-57 lead with under a minute left in the quarter. Gabby Smith’s layup with 12 seconds remaining gave UNCP a slight advantage, and a Mount Olive turnover in the final seconds helped seal the victory.

Courtney Smith logged her seventh-straight double-digit scoring performance with 15 points. The redshirt junior also had six steals, four assists, and a pair of rebounds.

Freshman Zaria Clark registered her third double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

Alcenia Purnell recorded her third straight double figure scoring with a 13-point outing. Purnell canned 5-for-12 of her attempts from the field in 35 minutes of work.

The Braves are now 16-0 at home in the series against Mount Olive and improve to 28-4 all-time.

The Black & Gold forced 18 Mount Olive turnovers and converted those into 16 points. The 18 turnovers marked the most turnovers by the Trojans in the last six outings.

UNC Pembroke held the advantage on the glass pulling down 44 rebounds, while Mount Olive had 41 boards.

There were nine different lead changes throughout the contest and five different times with a tied score. The Trojans held a lead for 46.8 percent of the contest, while UNCP was leading for 46.5 percent of the night.

The Braves have won their last three games by a total of eight points.

The Braves will pack up for a quick two-game road trip when they travel to Southern Wesleyan (5-18, 4-15 CC) on Friday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. inside of Tysinger Gymnasium.

UNCP swimming smashes three records on opening day of conference championship

Nathalia Silva shattered a Conference Carolinas Championships record on the way to taking top honors in the 1,000-yard Freestyle, and the Braves broke two more league records on the way to wins in both the 200-yard Medley and 800-yard Freestyle Relay events, to highlight opening-day action at the 2022 Conference Carolinas Championships on Wednesday.

The Braves accumulated 126 points and lead second place Emmanuel heading into day two of the four-day event inside the Kingsport Aquatics Center in southeast Tennessee. Thursday’s action will begin at 10 a.m. with the 500-yard Freestyle discipline.

Silva out-raced 17 other swimmers in the 1,000-yard Freestyle by nearly 11 seconds to set the momentum early for the Braves who finished the night out with a pair of relay wins. Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos, Sarah Morden, Gillian Manning and Mariel Mencia Martinez teamed up to captured the 200-yard Medley Relay by 0.86 seconds over Lees-McRae, and Silva got in on the relay action minutes later when she, Anna Miller, Mencia Martinez and Manning won the 800-yard Freestyle Relay by more than five seconds.

DIamond Braves drop midweek contest at Coker

The UNC Pembroke baseball team rallied back from a three-run deficit in the first inning to take a third-inning lead, but home-standing Coker plated five runs in the seventh and held back a last-gasp rally to slip by the Braves, 10-9, on Wednesday afternoon at Tom J. New Field.

It was the second-straight loss for the Braves (3-3) who have now lost two-straight in the series with the Cobras as well. Coker picked up its second consecutive win with the result, while also evening up its home record at 2-2.

Coker put a pair of runners into scoring position with its first three at-bats of the afternoon, and took a quick lead after a two-run triple from Brady Jeffcoat. Kody Hanna’s RBI single moments later stretched the lead out to three runs after one inning.

Ethan Ott’s two-run double with one gone in the third brought the Braves to within a run, and Bobby Dixon hit a moon shot two at-bats later to help the visitors storm ahead.

Down 6-5 to start the frame, Coker mustered just one hit in the seventh, but used four walks and a costly error to push across five runs and take the lead for good. Phil Griffor’s three-run single with two outs showing broke a 7-7 tie.

Ott had three hits, with a double and two RBIs, for UNCP; Dixon had two hits and Gage Hammonds scored two runs.

Griffor had four hits and four RBIs for Coker and Jeffcoat had three runs.

UNCP will open up Conference Carolinas play this weekend when they return home to take on Southern Wesleyan (3-5, 0-0 CC) in a Friday/Saturday series at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open up the weekend set with a 4 p.m. tilt on Friday, and close out the series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.