FAYETTEVILLE — When the Lumberton boys basketball team lost at home last week to Cape Fear, coach Bryant Edwards attributed the defeat simply to a lack of effort.

If that intangible factor can explain last week’s loss, then it can also explain the result when the teams met again Wednesday, six days later, as the Pirates won 52-38 in the United-8 Conference Tournament semifinals, with an energy that started on the defensive end.

“It just boils down to effort; that’s what our team has to have,” Edwards said. “We have to win the 50-50 battle, we have to have more energy and more effort than opposing teams. We don’t have the athleticism that some teams have, and we don’t have the height, the length that a lot of teams have, and we have to counteract that with something; that all starts with us on the defensive end.”

The Pirates will play at top-seeded Seventy-First for the tournament title at 8 p.m. Friday after the Falcons defeated South View 82-45.

Lumberton (20-5), the tournament’s third seed due largely to the loss to the Colts last week, held second-seeded Cape Fear (15-8) to seven third-quarter points and nine in the fourth.

“Before the game we were focused, talking together,” said Cobe Oxendine, who led Lumberton with 15 points. “We were just locked in. We had a good practice yesterday, we were locked in everywhere.”

Perhaps the biggest key to the Pirates’ defensive success was J.B. Brockington’s shutdown defense on Masaun Bryant, who scored 24 points in last week’s Colts victory and was held to two points Wednesday.

“Masaun Bryant was completely out of sync, completely frustrated,” Edwards said. “I told J.B., I don’t care if you don’t score, whatever – take care of the basketball and do not let my man go off. If you handle him and take him out of the game we’re going to win this game, and he took that assignment to heart and it showed up tonight.”

Leading 26-22 at the start of the second half, Lumberton outscored Cape Fear 16-7 in the third quarter, including an 11-1 run over a middle- to late-period stretch. Brockington hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Lumberton a 42-29 lead going to the fourth.

“The biggest part of it is that stretch we got three straight stops twice, which allowed us to get long rebounds, get out, get some easy-opportunity shots,” Edwards said. “Cobe made one really tough shot during that stretch, but all in all we got some good looks out of that segment, and that segment allowed us to extend the lead a little bit.”

Three Lumberton turnovers over the first 1 1/2 minutes of the third quarter led to three Colts baskets, including a layup and a triple by Jeremiah Melvin, to cut the Pirates’ lead to 42-36.

“We weren’t locked in at the beginning (of the fourth quarter); we thought we had already won the game,” Oxendine said. “We called a quick timeout, and coach got our mind right. We came back out and made sure we were focused, knocked down a couple shots.”

Hammonds hit a 3-pointer, answered quickly by a Justin Burden layup for Cape Fear to make it 45-38; Oxendine then hit a triple on the other end to make the lead double digits again, and the Pirates held the Colts scoreless over the last 5:28, with Brockington leading the way on both ends.

“I looked straight at JB (in a timeout) and told him big-time players, next-level players, college-level players, when it comes to the last four minutes of the game, they take over games,” Edwards said. “It doesn’t have to be scoring, but you’ve got to take care of the basketball, control the game and help us win this game, which he did the last four minutes.”

Lumberton led 13-10 after the first quarter; Cape Fear briefly led 15-13, 20-18 and 22-20 before Lumberton closed the half on a 6-0 run, including two Oxendine baskets, to take a 26-22 lead at intermission.

Tre Lewis scored 10 points for Lumberton, Brockington had eight and Hammonds scored seven.

Burden led Cape Fear with 12 points and Melvin had 10.

The Pirates, who advanced to a conference tournament final for the second straight season, now turn their attention to Seventy-First, who they split two regular-season meetings with. They’ll be seeking their first conference championship – regular season or tournament – in Edwards’ otherwise-decorated tenure.

“We have to have the same effort and energy we had tonight,” Edwards said. “We’re excited to play them, we’re ready to play them, we assumed we’re going to play them and we have in our mind that we’re ready to play them, so we’re looking forward to it on Friday night.”

