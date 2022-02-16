RED SPRINGS — A fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Fairmont girls basketball team came up just short in Wednesday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal as the Golden Tornadoes lost 45-43 to East Bladen.

Third-seeded Fairmont (15-9) trailed second-seeded East Bladen (23-2) 43-31 at the end of the third quarter; the Golden Tornadoes outscored the Eagles 12-2 in the fourth.

East Bladen led 11-6 after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime; both teams scored 19 points in the third quarter.

Lakayla Chavis scored 19 points to lead Fairmont. Amyrikal Vaught had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three steals; Niah Smith scored 10 points with five steals; and Taniya Simms had 10 rebounds.

Maya McDonald led East Bladen with 14 points, Alexus Mitchell scored nine and Iveonna Ward and Maegan Burney each scored eight.

East Bladen defeated Fairmont for the third time this season, after a 43-40 win on Jan. 10 and a 49-35 victory on Jan. 27.

St. Pauls routs Midway to advance

The St. Pauls girls basketball team defeated Midway 55-24 Wednesday to advance to the championship game in the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Taliya Council scored 15 points for top-seeded St. Pauls (22-1); Tamyra Council had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jakieya Thompson scored 12 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

Midway, the tournament’s fifth seed, is 11-13 overall.

St. Pauls will seek to win the conference tournament title Friday — something it has not done during its remarkable three-year run without a conference loss. In 2020 the tournament was canceled due to inclement weather and it was not held in 2021 due to the truncated season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulldogs will face East Bladen for the title at 6 p.m. Friday at Red Springs.