PEMBROKE — It was the closest game they have played all season — one which left them breathing as much of a sigh of relief as feeling the joy of victory.

But it was a win, and it earned the Purnell Swett girls basketball team its first conference tournament championship since 1996.

Purnell Swett beat Seventy-First 44-42 Friday, in a United-8 Conference Tournament final that came all the way down to the final buzzer.

“The girls were in the locker room and you wouldn’t even know we just went 24-0,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “They know they didn’t play their best and they know they left some stuff out there — but 24-0, it’s hard to be upset. I’m happy for our school and our fans and I’m looking forward to Tuesday.”

Top-seeded Purnell Swett led 41-33 entering the fourth quarter; Khalan Williams hit a 3-pointer to pull third-seeded Seventy-First (19-7) within a point at 43-42. The Rams’ Niyah Locklear hit a putback and Natalie Evington added one free throw for a 46-42 lead with 2:42 to go. Seventy-First’s Hannah Lewis hit a basket to make it 46-44; Purnell Swett tried to run clock before a turnover with seven seconds left gave the Falcons a chance at the buzzer; a potential game-tying shot attempt was missed.

“In the fourth quarter we got stacked and we turned the ball over a little bit, but I’m going to chalk it up to us trying to play clock and trying not to foul and trying to execute, all in one,” Eddings said. “They did have a chance at the end; we got switched up. I haven’t had that heartbeat, heartbeat, heartbeat feeling since the (Robeson County) Shootout. They’re good and there’s a reason they were in this conference championship.”

Purnell Swett led 17-15 after the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime.

Kylie Chavis scored 12 points with nine rebounds, Chloe Locklear and Nyla Mitchell each scored 11 points and Evington had eight for Purnell Swett.

Williams led Seventy-First with 17 points; Kyleigh Goode had 10 points with 12 rebounds and Lewis also scored 10 points.

The Rams will enter the state playoffs with a perfect record on the season; Friday’s 24th win set a school wins record for any boys or girls basketball team, breaking that of the 1995-96 Lady Rams.

“It was a challenge and it was fun to coach them through some scenarios and possibilities at the end. I think it’s a blessing we were able to have one like that and still get the win; it’s the perfect cap for us to go into the state playoffs,” Eddings said. “It just shows how hungry they are and how much they hold themselves accountable. We just know that we’ve got to continue to execute and make plays if we want to win games.”

