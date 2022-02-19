FAYETTEVILLE — James Scott tipped in a putback of a teammate’s miss at the buzzer, and the Seventy-First boys basketball team defeated Lumberton 53-51 to win the United-8 Conference Tournament championship Friday in Fayetteville.

Third-seeded Lumberton (20-6) had tied the game at 51-51 on a 3-pointer by Ayhem Allan with six seconds remaining.

“That’s definitely one of the best high school games I’ve been a part of,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “It’s a tough way to lose; the guys really wanted it. Calls didn’t go our way, the ball didn’t bounce our way, a couple missed shots and they made plays when they needed to make it.”

The Pirates led top-seeded Seventy-First (22-4) 36-32 at the end of the third quarter, and their lead hovered around six to 10 points for the majority of the second half after an early-third-quarter run created separation from a halftime tie.

With Lumberton up eight points with just over a minute remaining Xavier Tubbs-Matthews, who led Seventy-First with 24 points, hit a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound to start a late rally by the Falcons. After a turnover and some missed free throws by the Pirates led to Falcons’ baskets, Scott hit a floater to take a one-point lead; after a Lumberton miss, Jared Davis hit two free throws to lead 51-48 before Allan’s game-tying triple.

“They started trimming the lead, we had a couple turnovers, missed shots, they made some shots late and won the game,” Edwards said.

Seventy-First held an eight-point lead in the first quarter before a Lumberton run tied the game at 14-14 by the end of the period. The Pirates took the lead in the second quarter before Seventy-First came back to tie the game at 24-24 at the break.

J.B. Brockington scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists for Lumberton; Jacob Hammonds scored 11 points, Tre Lewis had 10 points with five rebounds, Cobe Oxendine had eight points and six rebounds and Angel Bowie scored five points with 10 rebounds.

Behind Tubbs-Matthews, Davis scored 12 points, Scott had eight and Deandre Nance added seven for Seventy-First; the Falcons were 2-for-19 from 3-point range.

The Falcons outrebounded the Pirates on the offensive glass 14-2.

The Pirates now shift their attention to the state playoffs, where they will look to duplicate the success the last two seasons — a co-state championship in 2020 and a regional final appearance last season. Edwards hopes Friday’s matchup will help those preparations.

“I don’t know many teams that we’ll play in the playoffs in 4A until we get later on that have that much size and athleticism,” Edwards said. “We’ll face some good teams — but to take that team down to the wire twice; I think that’s one of the best teams in the state and they’ll make a run in 3A.”

