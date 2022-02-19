Lady Bulldogs win

SAC tourney title

RED SPRINGS — For over five minutes to end the first quarter, the East Bladen girls basketball team held the ball without taking a shot during Friday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship against St. Pauls.

The Eagles’ game plan was abundantly clear: slow the game down. St. Pauls was patient through that part of the game — and once the Bulldogs controlled the pace, they took over on the scoreboard too.

St. Pauls dominated East Bladen 59-28 and accomplished something they haven’t done in the last three seasons — even as they’re 63-2 in that stretch — and won a conference tournament title.

“This is the first accomplishment that we’ve had that it’s everybody’s first (time),” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “This is the first conference (tournament) championship for these girls, and me and the coaches. So it’s very special. We always talk about the past and trying to live up to that standard, but this is the standard for us now.”

St. Pauls (23-1) hasn’t lost a conference game in three seasons, but the conference tournament was canceled in 2020 and was not held in the 2021 season, which was truncated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second-seeded East Bladen (23-3) trailed 3-2 in the first quarter when they held the ball for over five minutes, ultimately missing a 3-point attempt at the quarter buzzer. The Eagles played a more conventional offense in the second frame, albeit still at a slow tempo, and tied the score at 6-6 with 4:10 left in the half after baskets by Maegan Burney and Maya McDonald.

“We struggled with foul trouble against them, so them holding the ball for one quarter got us out of one quarter without fouls — so we were thankful for that,” Moses said. “So once we got out of that quarter, we were going to pick it up.”

Once St. Pauls, the tournament’s top seed, shifted the game to a tempo more of its liking, the Bulldogs took off on both ends of the floor, finishing the half with a 16-2 run to take a 22-8 halftime lead. This included a rapid-fire 12-0 stretch over the last two minutes of the half, with seven points from Jakieya Thompson in the span.

“In the first quarter we’re normally up more than what we were, so it made us pick it up a little bit more, because the game was still close,” Thompson said. “We just had to still execute on defense (at the end of the half); we still had two minutes left (in the half) and you don’t know what could happen those last two minutes.”

“It’s just classic Jakieya; she’s going to always be the one that gets you going,” Moses said. “Every team I’ve had since she’s been here feeds off her energy because it’s nonstop. She got us going and we were able to maintain.”

The Bulldogs continued their dominance in the third quarter, extending their lead to 46-16 in the final two minutes of the period and taking a 46-21 lead to the fourth.

Thompson scored 13 points, AuNyah Teague had 12, Taliya Council netted 10 and Jashontae Harris had nine for St. Pauls.

McDonald and Burney each scored five points to lead East Bladen.

Each of East Bladen’s three losses this season have come to the Bulldogs; St. Pauls won 59-48 on Jan. 14 and 60-41 on Feb. 4.

The Bulldogs will now prepare for the 2A state playoffs; they are projected as a No. 1 seed by HighSchoolOT as of late Friday evening. St. Pauls was undefeated entering the state playoffs last season before the Bulldogs were knocked out of the tournament due to COVID-19 cases among the team; they reached the third round in 2020.

“It’s always good to end with a win, and we’re going to sit back Saturday and see what we’ve got and just prepare,” Moses said. “I believe that we’re the best team in the state, one of the best teams in the state, and we’re just going to figure out where we land.”

